Ryan Yarbrough agrees to $2.5 million, 1-year contract to stay with New York Yankees, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Side-arming left-hander Ryan Yarbrough agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, the first offseason move by the Yankees, was subject to a successful physical examination. Yarbrough can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses.

Yarbourgh, who turns 34 on Dec. 31, agreed in March to a $2 million, one-year contract, one day after he was released from a minor league deal with Toronto, and he earned $150,000 in performance bonuses based on innings.

He went 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA in eight starts and 11 relief appearances, striking out 55 and walking 19 in 64 innings. Yarbrough did not pitch for the Yankees between June 18 and Sept. 5 because of a strained right oblique. He was left off the roster for postseason series against Boston and Toronto.

An eight-year major league veteran, Yarbrough is 56-41 with a 4.22 ERA in 76 starts and 139 relief appearances for Tampa Bay (2018-22), Kansas City (2023), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2023-24), Toronto (2024) and the Yankees.

