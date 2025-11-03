Rugby league star Eli Katoa has surgery after having a seizure during New Zealand-Tonga match

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Eli Katoa, one of the top players in rugby league, underwent surgery on Sunday after…

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Eli Katoa, one of the top players in rugby league, underwent surgery on Sunday after having a seizure following repeated blows to the head during Tonga’s match against New Zealand in the Pacific Championships.

Katoa’s club, Melbourne Storm, said in a statement that he was “in a stable condition being supported by his partner and mother” in the hospital.

The 25-year-old Katoa was reportedly struck on the head by the shoulder of Tonga teammate Lehi Hopoate during the warmup. He was then taken off the field on two occasions after getting blows to the head during the match, which New Zealand won 40-14 in Auckland.

Storm said in its statement that Katoa was taken to the hospital “after suffering seizure activity on the bench during the second half.”

The incident has renewed calls for the sport’s concussion protocols to be reviewed.

