Robin Le Normand injured in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League match

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand was substituted with a left leg injury midway through the first…

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand was substituted with a left leg injury midway through the first half of his team’s Champions League match against Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday.

Le Normand collided with Union midfielder Adem Zorgane less than 25 minutes into the match at the Metropolitano stadium.

His left leg struck Zorgane’s hip, and the central defender went down and immediately grabbed his leg in pain. He received treatment on the field but could not continue.

“Le Normand was substituted due to an indirect trauma (hyperextension) to his left knee, which will be assessed by the medical staff in the coming hours,” Atletico said.

Le Normand was replaced by José María Giménez, who had not started and was being rested by Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

The match was 0-0 when Le Normand got injured. Atletico won 3-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.