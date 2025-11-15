Robertson’s natural hat trick leads Stars past Flyers 5-1

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson’s natural hat trick gave him consecutive multigoal games, and the Dallas Stars beat the Philadelphia…

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson’s natural hat trick gave him consecutive multigoal games, and the Dallas Stars beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 on Saturday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Robertson scored twice in the second period and on a third-period power play, giving him three straight three-point games. It was his sixth career hat trick, with one coming in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and Lian Bichsel also scored for Dallas, which won 7-0 at Montreal on Thursday. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Roope Hintz assisted on all three of Robertson’s goals.

Christian Dvorak ended Oettinger’s bid to become the first NHL goalie with two shutouts this season, lifting in a backhand with 9:03 to play. Dan Vladar stopped 23 shots for the Flyers, who split a road back-to-back after winning 6-5 in a shootout at St. Louis on Friday night.

The Stars’ winning streak is their longest since a seven-game run from March 22 to April 3 last season.

Dallas has nine straight home wins over Philadelphia and has won 10 of its last 11 games against the Flyers overall.

Bichsel’s opening goal at 3:48 of the first period came during an early Dallas offensive. The Stars outshot the Flyers 7-1 during the first 15 minutes and 8-2 in the period with Philadelphia blocking seven shots.

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley, who missed only seven games the past two seasons, sat out his first game this season and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Flyers: Host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Stars: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.