Rangers don’t tender contract offers to 2023 World Series title contributors García, Heim and Sborz

Slugging outfielder Adolis García, switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim and right-handed reliever Josh Sborz all became free agents Friday when the Texas Rangers didn’t tender 2026 contracts to a trio that played significant roles in the team’s only World Series championship two years ago.

“Regardless of what happens moving forward, Adolis, Jonah and Josh will always be remembered for their contributions to the first World Series title in franchise history,” said Chris Young, the team’s president of baseball operations. “Those memories will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Rangers fans. We are grateful for their time in Texas and the mark they have left on this franchise.”

The Rangers also declined to offer a contract to right-handed reliever Jacob Webb before Friday’s deadline, but did agree to terms on a one-year deal with switch-hitting outfielder Sam Haggerty to avoid salary arbitration.

García homered in five consecutive games during the 2023 postseason, including his game-ending shot in the 11th inning of the World Series opener. That came after he was the AL Championship Series MVP with a series-record 15 RBIs against Houston.

Heim and García were both All-Stars and Gold Glove winners in 2023, but their numbers have dropped since then.

The 32-year-old García hit .245 with 39 homers and 107 RBIs in 2023, and this year batted .227 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs. Heim hit .213 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs this year, down from .258 with 18 homers and 95 RBIs during the championship season.

García had a .675 OPS over the past two seasons to rank 117th among 123 qualified hitters. Heim was not a qualified hitter, but had a .602 OPS in 924 plate appearances.

Sborz got the final seven outs in the World Series-clinching victory at Arizona in Game 5 in 2023, then was limited to 16 1/3 innings over 17 appearances in 2024, when he was on the injured list four times for right shoulder issues. He never pitched for the Rangers this year while never fully recovering from the shoulder surgery he had last November.

Webb went 5-4 with one save and a 3.00 ERA in 55 relief appearances during his only season with Texas. Haggerty hit .253 over 64 games this year, including starts at all three outfield positions and designated hitter.

Texas still has four players eligible for salary arbitration: first baseman Jake Burger, infielder Ezequiel Duran, third baseman Josh Jung and utility player Josh Smith.

