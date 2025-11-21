Preview: Springboks tackle Ireland bogey, red-hot England meet Pumas, All Blacks in Wales

LONDON (AP) — If South Africa received a first-half red card against Ireland in Dublin this Saturday, could it win?…

LONDON (AP) — If South Africa received a first-half red card against Ireland in Dublin this Saturday, could it win?

The Springboks have been incredibly resilient to soak up first-half reds and still beat France 32-17 in Paris and Italy 32-14 in Turin over the last two weekends.

The chance of a red card for the Boks in a third straight test can’t be underestimated while test rugby is in a card-rich environment.

The Irish have also been a bogey team for the Springboks. The Irish beat them 13-8 at the 2023 World Cup in Paris, where Irish fans serenaded their team with “Zombie” by the Cranberries. South Africa fans recast the title lyric to “Rassie” in tribute to coach Erasmus but Ireland won 25-24 in Durban last year to square their gripping series.

None of the current Springboks have won in Dublin; South Africa’s last win there was in 2012. The last visit in 2022 was lost 19-16.

“When we received the calendar at the beginning of the year, this fixture was definitely one that stood out, so we’re excited,” Boks record caps holder Eben Etzebeth said.

The Irish dismantled Australia by a record 46-19 last weekend, getting up to speed and restoring confidence after disjointed performances against New Zealand (loss) and Japan (win).

Another victory for Ireland would dampen talk that the home side is too old and living on reputations.

For the Springboks, their last big match of 2025 — no disservice to Wales next week but it won’t be the same intensity — would underline their status as the undisputed No. 1 test side for a third straight year.

England’s Matthew Carley has the whistle and Andrew Jackson is the TMO. They were in charge of Wales-Japan last weekend when Wales wing Josh Adams and Japan lock Harry Hockings were red-carded. Following disciplinary hearings, Adams’ was upheld and Hockings’ was rescinded.

England and Argentina meet for the third time this year on Sunday. An England depleted of British and Irish Lions won the series in Argentina 2-0 in July. England is fresh off beating New Zealand 33-19 while the Pumas are coming off an historic 33-24 comeback victory over Scotland from 21-0 down. They can’t afford to give England a similar start.

England blowing up New Zealand’s Grand Slam hopes also flipped the All Blacks’ thinking into giving their young guns a shot at Wales, among 12 changes.

France is struggling but not as much as visiting Australia, which is one loss away from a first winless European tour since 1958 and a record 10th defeat this year. The Wallabies have been on the go since June and coach Joe Schmidt said, “You cannot flog a dead horse. It’s mental, emotional fatigue as much as it is physical.”

Italy and Chile meet for the first time ever on Saturday in Genoa, and Scotland on Sunday plays Tonga, which hasn’t had a match in two months.

Scotland was booed at home after the Argentina collapse and winger Kyle Steyn understood. “At some point we’re going to have to ask ourselves the question, ‘Do we have the marbles in the big moments?’” Steyn said. “Until we show it, then fair enough to the Scottish people for doubting that.”

Team talk

South Africa has restored most of the team which beat France, after resting a dozen front-liners from the Italy win. The recalls include world player of the year nominees Pieter-Steph du Toit and Malcolm Marx, and halves Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Sam Prendergast won the Ireland 10 hot seat from Jack Crowley. Crowley started against New Zealand and Japan and Prendergast against Australia last weekend. Fit-again Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier complete a near full strength side.

England lost Jamie George, Ollie Lawrence and Tom Roebuck to injuries and made six changes, including starts for prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour, center Henry Slade and wing Elliot Daly, who hasn’t played since July when he broke his arm playing for the British and Irish Lions.

Argentina has welcomed back flyhalf Tomás Albornoz, sidelined by a hand injury and concussion since the Rugby Championship, and flanker Marcos Kremer among five changes. Regular fullback Santiago Carreras, who inspired the comeback against Scotland, was on the bench again.

New Zealand gave out Christmas gifts early by making 13 changes and playing its second- and third-stringers and dropping the likes of centurions Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor.

Wales is debuting Ospreys openside Harri Deaves and reserve Dragons hooker Brodie Coghlan. Scarlets inside center Joe Hawkins features for the first time since the 2023 Six Nations. Deaves, covering for injured star Jac Morgan, has been doubted for being 5-foot-11 (180 cm) and 212 lbs (96 kilos) but coach Steve Tandy loves his scrappy attitude: “He ain’t going to die wondering.”

France will debut 20-year-old Toulouse center Kalvin Gourgues off the bench. Gael Fickou returns along with first-choice locks Thibaut Flament and Emmanuel Meafou.

Australia had late withdrawals from flyhalf Carter Gordon and hooker Billy Pollard and brought back Tane Edmed and Matt Faessler. Front-rowers Taniela Tupou and Billy Pollard and wing Dylan Pietsch have been plugged in.

Captain Michele Lamaro returns for Italy’s first ever matchup with World Cup-bound Chile in a team with 10 changes after the South Africa loss, including uncapped England-based 19-year-olds Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi and Edoardo Todaro on the bench.

Scotland tighthead prop Zander Fagerson has recovered from calf and knee issues to play his first rugby since April. Only captain Sione Tuipulotu has been retained amid 14 changes.

Players to watch

Sam Prendergast. Led Ireland’s attack against Australia impressively but his defensive weakness was exposed again. Coach Andy Farrell defended him, however: “Sam’s ability as a flyhalf far outweighs a work-on (tackling) within his game.”

Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje. Springboks locks aren’t being targeted but two red cards against their second-rowers in the last two games mean the starters against Ireland better watch where they put their shoulders.

Ruben Love. The clamor by New Zealand media and fans for the dynamic Love to play grew louder after the England loss. He’s bumped Will Jordan to the wing to play fullback against Wales but he’s also seen as a flyhalf. This is Love’s fifth cap and second start in 18 months. He said: “You’re in behind two or three future hall of famers in Beauden (Barrett), D Mac (McKenzie) and Will, you have to be patient.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.