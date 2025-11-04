Predators take road losing streak into game against the Wild

Nashville Predators (5-6-3, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-6-3, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8…

Nashville Predators (5-6-3, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-6-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -232, Predators +190; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to stop a four-game road slide when they face the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has gone 4-6-3 overall with a 1-2-1 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a -13 scoring differential, with 36 total goals scored and 49 conceded.

Nashville has a 5-6-3 record overall and a 0-2-1 record in Central Division games. The Predators have committed 57 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Wild. Marco Rossi has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has six goals and five assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has scored three goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.