Predators play the Penguins after Wood’s hat trick

Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-9-4, in the Central Division)

Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -110, Predators -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Matthew Wood’s hat trick against the New York Rangers in the Predators’ 6-3 loss.

Nashville has a 5-9-4 record overall and a 4-5-2 record in home games. The Predators are eighth in NHL play with 70 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Pittsburgh is 5-3-2 on the road and 9-5-3 overall. The Penguins have a 1-3-0 record in games decided by a goal.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Predators. Michael Bunting has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has four goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

