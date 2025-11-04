PGA Tour goes to Mexico and Europe begins closing stretch in Abu Dhabi

PGA Tour WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Los Cabos, Mexico. Course: El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Yardage: 7,452.…

PGA Tour

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Los Cabos, Mexico.

Course: El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Yardage: 7,452. Par: 72.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1,080,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Austin Eckroat.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last tournament: Michael Brennan won the Bank of Utah Championship.

Notes: The PGA Tour has three tournaments left before the top 100 in the FedEx Cup secure full cards for 2026. … Michael Brennan formally accepted membership from his win in Utah and moved to No. 95 in the FedEx Cup. He has a two-year exemption. … Johnny Keefer, who led the Korn Ferry Tour in his first season, is making his first start as a PGA Tour member. He is No. 53 in the world ranking and might get one more start this year as he tries to be in the top 50 by the end of the year to get into the Masters. … The field features six of the top 50 in the world, led by U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun at No. 6 and Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin at No. 12. Spaun is playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup. … European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is playing on a sponsor exemption. It’s his first regular PGA Tour start in North America since the Valspar Championship in March.

Next week: Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

European Tour

ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Yas Links GC. Yardage: 7,425. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Waring.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Junghwan Lee won the Genesis Championship.

Notes: This is the first of two playoff events that conclude the Race to Dubai. Rory McIlroy’s big lead for much of the season has dwindled to 441.4 points over Marco Penge of England. Tyrrell Hatton is a distant third. … The only players from the top 60 in the Race to Dubai who are not playing Abu Dhabi are Justin Rose (No. 19), Viktor Hovland (No. 25) and Jon Rahm (No. 59). … The top 50 from the 77-man field reach the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next week. … Ludvig Aberg and Shane Lowry are playing as Ryder Cup members who were not otherwise exempt. … Defending champion Paul Waring has been dealing with shoulder injuries this year. He has not played since withdrawing from the Scottish Open in July. He did not make the cut in 11 of the 12 PGA Tour events he played in the U.S. … The field includes French Open winner Michael Kim.

Next week: DP World Tour Championship.

LPGA Tour and Japan LPGA

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

Site: Shiga, Japan.

Course: Seta GC. Yardage: 6,616. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rio Takeda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Miyu Yamashita won the LPGA Maybank Championship.

Notes: This is the fifth and final week of the LPGA’s fall Asia swing, which included a team event at the International Crown. … The LPGA had 25 consecutive tournaments with different winners to start the year and now has two multiple champions in the last three events with Jeeno Thitikul in Shanghai and Miyu Yamashita in Malaysia. … The Toto Classic dates to 1973 and has been part of the LPGA schedule (except for two years because of COVID-19) dating to 1976. … The tournament previously was 54 holes and now is four rounds. … Women’s PGA champion Minjee Lee and Women’s British Open champion Miyu Yamashita are the only players from the top 10 in the world who are playing in Japan. … Thitikul played three of the five weeks in Asia, including the International Crown. … Yamashita has taken a 206-point lead over Rio Takeda for rookie of the year. She is one of seven rookies to have won this year.

Next week: The Annika.

PGA Tour Champions

Last tournament: Steven Alker won the Simmons Bank Championship.

Next week: Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: ACN Championship, Miki GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Takumi Kanaya. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Moutai Singapore Open, The Singapore Island CC (Millennium and Peirce), Singapore. Television: Thursday, 12:30-4:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Friday, 12:30-4:30 a.m.; 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Sadom Kaewkanjana. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco China Championship, Mission Hills (World Cup), Shenzhen, China. Television: Thursday, midnight to 4 a.m.; 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Friday, 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Celine Boutier. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: The Hyundai Open, Ebotse Links, Benoni, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Korea LPGA: Daebo HausD Championship, Seowon Hills CC, Paju, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeongmin Moon. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

Legends Tour: Champions UK European Senior Masters, La Manga Club, Murcia, Spain. Defending champion: Simon Griffiths. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

