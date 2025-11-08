Penaud replaces Blanco as France’s all-time leading try scorer in 32-17 defeat to South Africa

PARIS (AP) — Damian Penaud overtook Serge Blanco as France’s all-time leading try scorer in test rugby with his 39th…

PARIS (AP) — Damian Penaud overtook Serge Blanco as France’s all-time leading try scorer in test rugby with his 39th try early into a 32-17 home defeat against world champion South Africa on Saturday.

Penaud latched onto a smart chip kick from fullback Thomas Ramos and ran over in the right corner untouched.

The 29-year-old Penaud took 57 tests to pass Blanco, who retired in 1991 as one of the greatest fullbacks of all time and had 38 tries in 93 tests.

Penaud added a second try in the first half to reach 40, with Ramos setting him up again following a quick line move which swept from left to right.

The sides met for the first time since 2023 when South Africa knocked out the World Cup host 29-28 in an epic quarterfinal. Eleven Springboks from that matchday 23 returned to the Stade de France.

South Africa trailed 14-13 and had a player less for the entire second half following Lood De Jager’s red card but still rallied to win.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.