Paolo Banchero strains groin on 23rd birthday, sits out second half of Magic game at Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Paolo Banchero strained his left groin Wednesday night on his 23rd birthday, missing the second half of Orlando’s game against the New York Knicks.

Banchero was hurt in the second quarter, and the Magic initially said their leading scorer was questionable to return. They later announced he would not play in the second half.

Banchero played most of the first quarter, then hit the only shot he took while playing briefly in the second. He finished with four points in 12 minutes.

The forward came in averaging 23.3 points.

