Orlando’s Jalen Suggs ejected in first half after heated altercation with Andre Drummond, 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs was ejected with 27 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs was ejected with 27 seconds left in the first half of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers after receiving two technicals during a heated altercation between the teams.

Philadelphia’s Andre Drummond squared off with Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. near the Magic’s free-throw line, though no punches were thrown.

Suggs came in and shoved Drummond. Philadelphia’s Jabari Walker got in between the players, and Suggs then took issue with Walker and there was more pushing and shoving.

Drummond, Carter, Parker, and Orlando’s Desmond Bane received technical fouls while Suggs received two.

“In my opinion, squaring up is a little too crazy, so that was that in the moments that preceded,” Suggs said after the game “They were what they were. I don’t regret it. I’ll stick up for my brother every time. I’ll take the fine. Don’t think I should’ve gotten ejected, but I’ll take it.”

The Magic dominated the second quarter, outscoring Philadelphia by 26 points in the period to take an 86-60 lead at the break. The Magic won the game 144-103.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.