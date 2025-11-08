Orlando and Boston meet for conference matchup

Boston Celtics (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Sunday,…

Boston Celtics (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Orlando and Boston will play on Sunday.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference games and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 23.0 assists per game on 38.2 made field goals last season.

Boston finished 61-21 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Celtics allowed opponents to score 107.2 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 8 the Magic won 123-110 led by 27 points from Franz Wagner, while Jaylen Brown scored 32 points for the Celtics.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Xavier Tillman: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

