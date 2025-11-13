Olivier scores 2 goals to help lift Blue Jackets past Oilers 5–4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored two goals and had an assist, Charlie Coyle had a goal and two…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored two goals and had an assist, Charlie Coyle had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their home winning streak to three games with a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Adam Fantilli and Denton Mateychuk also had goals and Jet Greaves made 25 saves for Columbus, who flipped the script on an Edmonton team that rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit and beat them in a shootout Monday.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Matt Savoie and Vasily Podkolzin each added goals for the Oilers, whose two-game winning streak ended. Evan Bouchard had three assists, Connor McDavid added two and Calvin Pickard made 20 saves for Edmonton, which dropped its fifth straight at Nationwide Arena, dating to 2019.

Olivier opened the scoring at 15:36 of the first, slipping Coyle’s right-circle shot past Pickard. He then forced a turnover and set up Coyle at the front of the net to double the lead 44 seconds into the second period.

Savoie and Draisaitl scored 1:40 apart to pull Edmonton even midway through the second before Mateychuk put Columbus ahead again 30 seconds later, burying Sean Monahan’s long rebound.

Fantilli added a goal, his third in as many games, with 1:38 left in the period with an assist from Kirill Marchenko, which extended his point streak to 10 games.

Olivier gave Columbus a three-goal cushion at 7:30 of the third, which lasted just 27 seconds before Podkolzin scored, assisted by Jack Roslovic with his 11th point in 10 games. Draisaitl’s second score pulled Edmonton within a goal with 8:33 left.

Columbus played its first game without captain Boone Jenner, who’s expected to miss extended time with an upper-body injury.

Oilers: Visit Carolina on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host New York Rangers on Saturday.

