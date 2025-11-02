New Zealand outclasses Tonga to advance to final of Pacific Championships

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand advanced to the final of the rugby league’s Pacific Championships after a sparkling…

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand advanced to the final of the rugby league’s Pacific Championships after a sparkling 40-14 victory over Tonga on Sunday.

After a tight opening quarter, the Kiwis took control with tries to Keano Kini, Dylan Brown, Casey McLean and Matthew Timoko in the space of 18 minutes lifting the hosts to a 24-2 halftime lead.

Tonga responded after the break, and took advantage of a numerical advantage with New Zealand’s Erin Clark in the sin bin, as Demetric Vaimauga barged over from close range.

That try only spurred the Kiwis back to life as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Brown crossed the whitewash to extend the lead, before interchange dummy-half Phoenix Crossland dived over.

The largely pro-Tongan crowd in New Zealand’s largest city were given one last highlight as veteran winger Daniel Tupou acrobatically touched down in the corner in the final minutes for Tonga.

The Kiwis will play Samoa, who defeated Tonga in wild scenes last week, in the final on Nov. 9 in Sydney.

