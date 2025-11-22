NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Saturday No. 1 Purdue (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Illinois, Friday. No. 2 Houston (5-0) did not play.…

No. 1 Purdue (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Illinois, Friday.

No. 2 Houston (5-0) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Monday.

No. 3 UConn (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Sunday.

No. 4 Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Denver, Monday.

No. 5 Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Howard, Sunday.

No. 6 Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Michigan, Monday.

No. 7 Michigan (4-0) did not play. Next: at San Diego State, Monday.

No. 8 Illinois (5-1) beat LIU 98-58. Next: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, Monday.

No. 9 BYU (4-1) did not play. Next: at Miami (FL), Thursday.

No. 10 Florida (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Thursday.

No. 11 Alabama (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Gonzaga, Monday.

No. 12 Kentucky (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee Tech, Wednesday.

No. 13 Gonzaga (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Alabama, Monday.

No. 14 St. John’s (3-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Iowa State, Monday.

No. 15 Texas Tech (4-2) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Wednesday.

No. 16 Iowa State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 St. John’s, Monday.

No. 17 Michigan State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. East Carolina, Tuesday.

No. 18 North Carolina (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Tuesday.

No. 19 UCLA (5-1) did not play. Next: at California, Tuesday.

No. 20 Tennessee (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Monday.

No. 21 Arkansas (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Duke, Thursday.

No. 22 Auburn (4-1) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Monday.

No. 23 Wisconsin (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Thursday.

No. 24 Kansas (3-2) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Monday.

No. 25 North Carolina State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Monday.

