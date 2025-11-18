NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg A.Hardy, Missouri 10 197 1346 15 134.6 C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 10 227…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg A.Hardy, Missouri 10 197 1346 15 134.6 C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 10 227 1313 13 131.3 J.Haynes, Michigan 7 121 857 10 122.4 J.Love, Notre Dame 10 177 1135 14 113.5 E.Johnson, Nebraska 10 203 1131 11 113.1 B.Horvath, Navy 9 159 986 13 109.6 L.Sutton, San Diego St. 10 197 1048 8 104.8 K.Owens, FIU 10 169 1039 10 103.9 C.Hawkins, North Texas 9 148 933 16 103.7 K.Lacy, Mississippi 11 231 1136 19 103.3 A.Raymond, Rutgers 10 200 1000 11 100.0 R.Henry, UTSA 10 138 983 9 98.3 E.Dickens, Liberty 9 156 844 10 93.8 C.Edwards, Uconn 11 183 1031 12 93.7 S.Bangura, Ohio 10 173 927 11 92.7 A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 11 231 1015 9 92.3 L.Szarka, Air Force 10 190 922 13 92.2 C.Hellums, Army 9 209 829 12 92.1 K.Allen, Penn St. 10 163 917 12 91.7 H.Smothers, NC State 9 127 823 6 91.4 M.Washington, Arkansas 10 140 913 7 91.3 L.Martin, BYU 10 163 912 6 91.2 D.Trayanum, Toledo 8 135 728 9 91.0 J.Cobb, Auburn 10 153 904 4 90.4 H.King, Georgia Tech 9 148 807 14 89.7 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 10 130 884 5 88.4 J.Marshall, Michigan 10 143 871 10 87.1 J.Thomas, UNLV 9 103 780 8 86.7 D.Richardson, Tulsa 10 184 862 4 86.2 C.Dickey, Texas Tech 11 169 946 13 86.0 J.Gant, Akron 11 191 946 6 86.0 L.Pare, Texas State 10 161 855 11 85.5 B.Brown, South Florida 10 146 841 11 84.1 W.Knight, James Madison 10 136 840 7 84.0 J.Taylor, Virginia 11 187 917 13 83.4 D.Riley, Boise St. 10 125 824 8 82.4 R.Brown, Arizona St. 10 151 823 3 82.3 R.Dubinion, Appalachian St. 10 160 821 4 82.1 D.McMillan, E. Michigan 11 166 903 3 82.1 K.Bullock, South Alabama 10 180 814 10 81.4 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 154 812 9 81.2 J.Baugh, Florida 10 164 808 6 80.8 B.Jackson, Ohio St. 9 110 725 3 80.6 C.Hansen, Iowa St. 9 141 721 5 80.1 M.Fletcher, Miami 8 125 636 9 79.5 D.Bishop, Tennessee 10 119 770 10 77.0 S.McGowan, Kentucky 9 153 693 12 77.0 K.Moulton, Iowa 8 120 612 2 76.5 Q.Jackson, Rice 10 148 758 6 75.8 C.Komolafe, Northwestern 10 153 757 9 75.7 J.Jackson, UAB 10 128 751 3 75.1 W.Parker, Utah 10 102 736 6 73.6 C.Creel, Jacksonville St. 10 112 730 5 73.0 J.Ducker, Temple 10 138 729 6 72.9 D.Connors, Houston 10 158 725 4 72.5 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 10 119 721 11 72.1 B.Washington, Baylor 10 143 721 6 72.1 T.Green, Arkansas 10 124 719 7 71.9 J.Coleman, Washington 9 131 645 13 71.7 S.Lawrence, Missouri St. 10 150 707 5 70.7 A.Henderson, Buffalo 10 170 702 5 70.2 N.Sheppard, Duke 10 112 700 7 70.0 K.Raphael, California 10 167 695 11 69.5 J.Pittman, Southern Miss. 8 124 548 7 68.5 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 10 143 683 9 68.3 M.Hawkins, Virginia Tech 10 110 677 1 67.7 A.Randall, Clemson 10 131 675 8 67.5 A.Tecza, Navy 10 107 669 7 66.9 Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 110 602 7 66.9 R.Fields, Oklahoma St. 8 105 527 1 65.9 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 9 145 587 4 65.2 T.Walker, Cincinnati 10 109 652 4 65.2 D.Mockobee, Purdue 8 125 521 4 65.1 M.Davis, Utah St. 10 106 651 7 65.1 R.Hemby, Indiana 11 151 714 5 64.9 A.Flores, Cent. Michigan 8 103 519 8 64.9 N.Frazier, Georgia 10 117 647 3 64.7 T.Richard, Boston College 10 130 647 7 64.7 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 10 128 637 7 63.7 P.Navarro, Ohio 10 116 637 5 63.7 O.Allen, Air Force 10 102 635 3 63.5 T.Johnson, N. Illinois 10 110 634 3 63.4 Y.Willis, Syracuse 9 130 558 4 62.0 T.Meadows, Troy 9 118 556 4 61.8 M.Ford, Stanford 8 116 493 3 61.6 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 10 117 613 7 61.3 J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee 9 105 551 4 61.2 T.Harden, SMU 10 133 612 6 61.2 D.Dampier, Utah 9 102 543 5 60.3 K.Black, Indiana 11 114 663 5 60.3 C.Wright, N. Illinois 10 145 598 3 59.8 M.Montgomery, UCF 10 118 595 4 59.5 J.Price, Notre Dame 10 103 589 9 58.9 A.Sama, Iowa St. 10 110 588 4 58.8 J.Williams, Texas Tech 11 111 645 5 58.6 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 9 107 525 4 58.3 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 10 145 578 9 57.8 M.Frazier, Michigan St. 9 116 520 2 57.8 J.Dupree, Colorado St. 9 102 508 2 56.4 F.Bothwell, Mississippi St. 10 111 559 6 55.9 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 109 502 7 55.8 B.Davis, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 122 556 4 55.6 S.Gaines, Boise St. 10 112 551 5 55.1 B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 10 101 539 3 53.9 K.Kelly, Ball St. 10 177 537 5 53.7 J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina 10 101 536 2 53.6 B.Barnes, Utah St. 10 135 531 8 53.1 B.Lewis, Memphis 11 131 582 9 52.9 D.Dowdell, Kentucky 10 102 528 3 52.8 B.Donelson, Fresno St. 10 116 518 5 51.8 K.Phillips, South Alabama 10 100 517 1 51.7 C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 10 101 516 8 51.6 C.Bennett, Kennesaw St. 10 109 515 2 51.5 D.Williams, Washington 10 115 513 4 51.3 A.Colandrea, UNLV 10 101 512 7 51.2 C.Ramseur, Nevada 10 105 500 3 50.0 D.Booth, Mississippi St. 11 133 547 7 49.7 B.Jackson, Texas State 10 132 491 11 49.1 J.Brunson, Miami (Ohio) 10 111 488 2 48.8 L.Sims, Hawaii 10 104 487 3 48.7 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 9 112 433 3 48.1 B.Bachmeier, BYU 10 115 479 10 47.9 K.Feagin, Illinois 10 111 477 6 47.7 J.Jackson, Kansas St. 10 119 476 2 47.6 K.Vorhees, Washington St. 10 105 473 4 47.3 C.Valentine, Illinois 10 103 457 3 45.7 C.Jenkins, Rice 10 124 422 4 42.2 G.Garcia, Kent St. 10 107 419 2 41.9 N.Singleton, Penn St. 10 107 419 9 41.9 C.Weigman, Houston 10 121 409 9 40.9 D.Williams, Maryland 10 111 409 2 40.9 K.Clay, Arkansas St. 10 109 405 2 40.5 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 10 107 404 8 40.4 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 11 110 444 6 40.4 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 9 104 329 7 36.6 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 10 124 354 7 35.4 J.Daniels, Kansas 10 102 345 3 34.5 J.Arnold, Auburn 9 109 258 7 28.7 J.French, Georgia Southern 10 103 232 6 23.2 L.Sellers, South Carolina 10 129 186 3 18.6 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 11 111 28 3 2.5

