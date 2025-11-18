Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 11:16 AM

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
A.Hardy, Missouri 10 197 1346 15 134.6
C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 10 227 1313 13 131.3
J.Haynes, Michigan 7 121 857 10 122.4
J.Love, Notre Dame 10 177 1135 14 113.5
E.Johnson, Nebraska 10 203 1131 11 113.1
B.Horvath, Navy 9 159 986 13 109.6
L.Sutton, San Diego St. 10 197 1048 8 104.8
K.Owens, FIU 10 169 1039 10 103.9
C.Hawkins, North Texas 9 148 933 16 103.7
K.Lacy, Mississippi 11 231 1136 19 103.3
A.Raymond, Rutgers 10 200 1000 11 100.0
R.Henry, UTSA 10 138 983 9 98.3
E.Dickens, Liberty 9 156 844 10 93.8
C.Edwards, Uconn 11 183 1031 12 93.7
S.Bangura, Ohio 10 173 927 11 92.7
A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 11 231 1015 9 92.3
L.Szarka, Air Force 10 190 922 13 92.2
C.Hellums, Army 9 209 829 12 92.1
K.Allen, Penn St. 10 163 917 12 91.7
H.Smothers, NC State 9 127 823 6 91.4
M.Washington, Arkansas 10 140 913 7 91.3
L.Martin, BYU 10 163 912 6 91.2
D.Trayanum, Toledo 8 135 728 9 91.0
J.Cobb, Auburn 10 153 904 4 90.4
H.King, Georgia Tech 9 148 807 14 89.7
O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 10 130 884 5 88.4
J.Marshall, Michigan 10 143 871 10 87.1
J.Thomas, UNLV 9 103 780 8 86.7
D.Richardson, Tulsa 10 184 862 4 86.2
C.Dickey, Texas Tech 11 169 946 13 86.0
J.Gant, Akron 11 191 946 6 86.0
L.Pare, Texas State 10 161 855 11 85.5
B.Brown, South Florida 10 146 841 11 84.1
W.Knight, James Madison 10 136 840 7 84.0
J.Taylor, Virginia 11 187 917 13 83.4
D.Riley, Boise St. 10 125 824 8 82.4
R.Brown, Arizona St. 10 151 823 3 82.3
R.Dubinion, Appalachian St. 10 160 821 4 82.1
D.McMillan, E. Michigan 11 166 903 3 82.1
K.Bullock, South Alabama 10 180 814 10 81.4
D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 154 812 9 81.2
J.Baugh, Florida 10 164 808 6 80.8
B.Jackson, Ohio St. 9 110 725 3 80.6
C.Hansen, Iowa St. 9 141 721 5 80.1
M.Fletcher, Miami 8 125 636 9 79.5
D.Bishop, Tennessee 10 119 770 10 77.0
S.McGowan, Kentucky 9 153 693 12 77.0
K.Moulton, Iowa 8 120 612 2 76.5
Q.Jackson, Rice 10 148 758 6 75.8
C.Komolafe, Northwestern 10 153 757 9 75.7
J.Jackson, UAB 10 128 751 3 75.1
W.Parker, Utah 10 102 736 6 73.6
C.Creel, Jacksonville St. 10 112 730 5 73.0
J.Ducker, Temple 10 138 729 6 72.9
D.Connors, Houston 10 158 725 4 72.5
C.Joseph, Old Dominion 10 119 721 11 72.1
B.Washington, Baylor 10 143 721 6 72.1
T.Green, Arkansas 10 124 719 7 71.9
J.Coleman, Washington 9 131 645 13 71.7
S.Lawrence, Missouri St. 10 150 707 5 70.7
A.Henderson, Buffalo 10 170 702 5 70.2
N.Sheppard, Duke 10 112 700 7 70.0
K.Raphael, California 10 167 695 11 69.5
J.Pittman, Southern Miss. 8 124 548 7 68.5
B.Lowry, W. Michigan 10 143 683 9 68.3
M.Hawkins, Virginia Tech 10 110 677 1 67.7
A.Randall, Clemson 10 131 675 8 67.5
A.Tecza, Navy 10 107 669 7 66.9
Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 110 602 7 66.9
R.Fields, Oklahoma St. 8 105 527 1 65.9
C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 9 145 587 4 65.2
T.Walker, Cincinnati 10 109 652 4 65.2
D.Mockobee, Purdue 8 125 521 4 65.1
M.Davis, Utah St. 10 106 651 7 65.1
R.Hemby, Indiana 11 151 714 5 64.9
A.Flores, Cent. Michigan 8 103 519 8 64.9
N.Frazier, Georgia 10 117 647 3 64.7
T.Richard, Boston College 10 130 647 7 64.7
L.Montgomery, East Carolina 10 128 637 7 63.7
P.Navarro, Ohio 10 116 637 5 63.7
O.Allen, Air Force 10 102 635 3 63.5
T.Johnson, N. Illinois 10 110 634 3 63.4
Y.Willis, Syracuse 9 130 558 4 62.0
T.Meadows, Troy 9 118 556 4 61.8
M.Ford, Stanford 8 116 493 3 61.6
D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 10 117 613 7 61.3
J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee 9 105 551 4 61.2
T.Harden, SMU 10 133 612 6 61.2
D.Dampier, Utah 9 102 543 5 60.3
K.Black, Indiana 11 114 663 5 60.3
C.Wright, N. Illinois 10 145 598 3 59.8
M.Montgomery, UCF 10 118 595 4 59.5
J.Price, Notre Dame 10 103 589 9 58.9
A.Sama, Iowa St. 10 110 588 4 58.8
J.Williams, Texas Tech 11 111 645 5 58.6
Q.Ashley, Ball St. 9 107 525 4 58.3
K.Drones, Virginia Tech 10 145 578 9 57.8
M.Frazier, Michigan St. 9 116 520 2 57.8
J.Dupree, Colorado St. 9 102 508 2 56.4
F.Bothwell, Mississippi St. 10 111 559 6 55.9
L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 9 109 502 7 55.8
B.Davis, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 122 556 4 55.6
S.Gaines, Boise St. 10 112 551 5 55.1
B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 10 101 539 3 53.9
K.Kelly, Ball St. 10 177 537 5 53.7
J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina 10 101 536 2 53.6
B.Barnes, Utah St. 10 135 531 8 53.1
B.Lewis, Memphis 11 131 582 9 52.9
D.Dowdell, Kentucky 10 102 528 3 52.8
B.Donelson, Fresno St. 10 116 518 5 51.8
K.Phillips, South Alabama 10 100 517 1 51.7
C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 10 101 516 8 51.6
C.Bennett, Kennesaw St. 10 109 515 2 51.5
D.Williams, Washington 10 115 513 4 51.3
A.Colandrea, UNLV 10 101 512 7 51.2
C.Ramseur, Nevada 10 105 500 3 50.0
D.Booth, Mississippi St. 11 133 547 7 49.7
B.Jackson, Texas State 10 132 491 11 49.1
J.Brunson, Miami (Ohio) 10 111 488 2 48.8
L.Sims, Hawaii 10 104 487 3 48.7
J.Buckley, W. Michigan 9 112 433 3 48.1
B.Bachmeier, BYU 10 115 479 10 47.9
K.Feagin, Illinois 10 111 477 6 47.7
J.Jackson, Kansas St. 10 119 476 2 47.6
K.Vorhees, Washington St. 10 105 473 4 47.3
C.Valentine, Illinois 10 103 457 3 45.7
C.Jenkins, Rice 10 124 422 4 42.2
G.Garcia, Kent St. 10 107 419 2 41.9
N.Singleton, Penn St. 10 107 419 9 41.9
C.Weigman, Houston 10 121 409 9 40.9
D.Williams, Maryland 10 111 409 2 40.9
K.Clay, Arkansas St. 10 109 405 2 40.5
T.Castellanos, Florida St. 10 107 404 8 40.4
T.Chambliss, Mississippi 11 110 444 6 40.4
J.Mateer, Oklahoma 9 104 329 7 36.6
J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 10 124 354 7 35.4
J.Daniels, Kansas 10 102 345 3 34.5
J.Arnold, Auburn 9 109 258 7 28.7
J.French, Georgia Southern 10 103 232 6 23.2
L.Sellers, South Carolina 10 129 186 3 18.6
B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 11 111 28 3 2.5

