NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|A.Hardy, Missouri
|10
|197
|1346
|15
|134.6
|C.Cook, Jacksonville St.
|10
|227
|1313
|13
|131.3
|J.Haynes, Michigan
|7
|121
|857
|10
|122.4
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|10
|177
|1135
|14
|113.5
|E.Johnson, Nebraska
|10
|203
|1131
|11
|113.1
|B.Horvath, Navy
|9
|159
|986
|13
|109.6
|L.Sutton, San Diego St.
|10
|197
|1048
|8
|104.8
|K.Owens, FIU
|10
|169
|1039
|10
|103.9
|C.Hawkins, North Texas
|9
|148
|933
|16
|103.7
|K.Lacy, Mississippi
|11
|231
|1136
|19
|103.3
|A.Raymond, Rutgers
|10
|200
|1000
|11
|100.0
|R.Henry, UTSA
|10
|138
|983
|9
|98.3
|E.Dickens, Liberty
|9
|156
|844
|10
|93.8
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|11
|183
|1031
|12
|93.7
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|10
|173
|927
|11
|92.7
|A.Hankerson, Oregon St.
|11
|231
|1015
|9
|92.3
|L.Szarka, Air Force
|10
|190
|922
|13
|92.2
|C.Hellums, Army
|9
|209
|829
|12
|92.1
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|10
|163
|917
|12
|91.7
|H.Smothers, NC State
|9
|127
|823
|6
|91.4
|M.Washington, Arkansas
|10
|140
|913
|7
|91.3
|L.Martin, BYU
|10
|163
|912
|6
|91.2
|D.Trayanum, Toledo
|8
|135
|728
|9
|91.0
|J.Cobb, Auburn
|10
|153
|904
|4
|90.4
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|9
|148
|807
|14
|89.7
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|10
|130
|884
|5
|88.4
|J.Marshall, Michigan
|10
|143
|871
|10
|87.1
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|9
|103
|780
|8
|86.7
|D.Richardson, Tulsa
|10
|184
|862
|4
|86.2
|C.Dickey, Texas Tech
|11
|169
|946
|13
|86.0
|J.Gant, Akron
|11
|191
|946
|6
|86.0
|L.Pare, Texas State
|10
|161
|855
|11
|85.5
|B.Brown, South Florida
|10
|146
|841
|11
|84.1
|W.Knight, James Madison
|10
|136
|840
|7
|84.0
|J.Taylor, Virginia
|11
|187
|917
|13
|83.4
|D.Riley, Boise St.
|10
|125
|824
|8
|82.4
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|10
|151
|823
|3
|82.3
|R.Dubinion, Appalachian St.
|10
|160
|821
|4
|82.1
|D.McMillan, E. Michigan
|11
|166
|903
|3
|82.1
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|10
|180
|814
|10
|81.4
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|10
|154
|812
|9
|81.2
|J.Baugh, Florida
|10
|164
|808
|6
|80.8
|B.Jackson, Ohio St.
|9
|110
|725
|3
|80.6
|C.Hansen, Iowa St.
|9
|141
|721
|5
|80.1
|M.Fletcher, Miami
|8
|125
|636
|9
|79.5
|D.Bishop, Tennessee
|10
|119
|770
|10
|77.0
|S.McGowan, Kentucky
|9
|153
|693
|12
|77.0
|K.Moulton, Iowa
|8
|120
|612
|2
|76.5
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|10
|148
|758
|6
|75.8
|C.Komolafe, Northwestern
|10
|153
|757
|9
|75.7
|J.Jackson, UAB
|10
|128
|751
|3
|75.1
|W.Parker, Utah
|10
|102
|736
|6
|73.6
|C.Creel, Jacksonville St.
|10
|112
|730
|5
|73.0
|J.Ducker, Temple
|10
|138
|729
|6
|72.9
|D.Connors, Houston
|10
|158
|725
|4
|72.5
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|10
|119
|721
|11
|72.1
|B.Washington, Baylor
|10
|143
|721
|6
|72.1
|T.Green, Arkansas
|10
|124
|719
|7
|71.9
|J.Coleman, Washington
|9
|131
|645
|13
|71.7
|S.Lawrence, Missouri St.
|10
|150
|707
|5
|70.7
|A.Henderson, Buffalo
|10
|170
|702
|5
|70.2
|N.Sheppard, Duke
|10
|112
|700
|7
|70.0
|K.Raphael, California
|10
|167
|695
|11
|69.5
|J.Pittman, Southern Miss.
|8
|124
|548
|7
|68.5
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|10
|143
|683
|9
|68.3
|M.Hawkins, Virginia Tech
|10
|110
|677
|1
|67.7
|A.Randall, Clemson
|10
|131
|675
|8
|67.5
|A.Tecza, Navy
|10
|107
|669
|7
|66.9
|Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|110
|602
|7
|66.9
|R.Fields, Oklahoma St.
|8
|105
|527
|1
|65.9
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall
|9
|145
|587
|4
|65.2
|T.Walker, Cincinnati
|10
|109
|652
|4
|65.2
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|8
|125
|521
|4
|65.1
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|10
|106
|651
|7
|65.1
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|11
|151
|714
|5
|64.9
|A.Flores, Cent. Michigan
|8
|103
|519
|8
|64.9
|N.Frazier, Georgia
|10
|117
|647
|3
|64.7
|T.Richard, Boston College
|10
|130
|647
|7
|64.7
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|10
|128
|637
|7
|63.7
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|10
|116
|637
|5
|63.7
|O.Allen, Air Force
|10
|102
|635
|3
|63.5
|T.Johnson, N. Illinois
|10
|110
|634
|3
|63.4
|Y.Willis, Syracuse
|9
|130
|558
|4
|62.0
|T.Meadows, Troy
|9
|118
|556
|4
|61.8
|M.Ford, Stanford
|8
|116
|493
|3
|61.6
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|10
|117
|613
|7
|61.3
|J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee
|9
|105
|551
|4
|61.2
|T.Harden, SMU
|10
|133
|612
|6
|61.2
|D.Dampier, Utah
|9
|102
|543
|5
|60.3
|K.Black, Indiana
|11
|114
|663
|5
|60.3
|C.Wright, N. Illinois
|10
|145
|598
|3
|59.8
|M.Montgomery, UCF
|10
|118
|595
|4
|59.5
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|10
|103
|589
|9
|58.9
|A.Sama, Iowa St.
|10
|110
|588
|4
|58.8
|J.Williams, Texas Tech
|11
|111
|645
|5
|58.6
|Q.Ashley, Ball St.
|9
|107
|525
|4
|58.3
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|10
|145
|578
|9
|57.8
|M.Frazier, Michigan St.
|9
|116
|520
|2
|57.8
|J.Dupree, Colorado St.
|9
|102
|508
|2
|56.4
|F.Bothwell, Mississippi St.
|10
|111
|559
|6
|55.9
|L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|109
|502
|7
|55.8
|B.Davis, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|122
|556
|4
|55.6
|S.Gaines, Boise St.
|10
|112
|551
|5
|55.1
|B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|101
|539
|3
|53.9
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|10
|177
|537
|5
|53.7
|J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina
|10
|101
|536
|2
|53.6
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|10
|135
|531
|8
|53.1
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|11
|131
|582
|9
|52.9
|D.Dowdell, Kentucky
|10
|102
|528
|3
|52.8
|B.Donelson, Fresno St.
|10
|116
|518
|5
|51.8
|K.Phillips, South Alabama
|10
|100
|517
|1
|51.7
|C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech
|10
|101
|516
|8
|51.6
|C.Bennett, Kennesaw St.
|10
|109
|515
|2
|51.5
|D.Williams, Washington
|10
|115
|513
|4
|51.3
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|10
|101
|512
|7
|51.2
|C.Ramseur, Nevada
|10
|105
|500
|3
|50.0
|D.Booth, Mississippi St.
|11
|133
|547
|7
|49.7
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|10
|132
|491
|11
|49.1
|J.Brunson, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|111
|488
|2
|48.8
|L.Sims, Hawaii
|10
|104
|487
|3
|48.7
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|9
|112
|433
|3
|48.1
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|10
|115
|479
|10
|47.9
|K.Feagin, Illinois
|10
|111
|477
|6
|47.7
|J.Jackson, Kansas St.
|10
|119
|476
|2
|47.6
|K.Vorhees, Washington St.
|10
|105
|473
|4
|47.3
|C.Valentine, Illinois
|10
|103
|457
|3
|45.7
|C.Jenkins, Rice
|10
|124
|422
|4
|42.2
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|10
|107
|419
|2
|41.9
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|10
|107
|419
|9
|41.9
|C.Weigman, Houston
|10
|121
|409
|9
|40.9
|D.Williams, Maryland
|10
|111
|409
|2
|40.9
|K.Clay, Arkansas St.
|10
|109
|405
|2
|40.5
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|10
|107
|404
|8
|40.4
|T.Chambliss, Mississippi
|11
|110
|444
|6
|40.4
|J.Mateer, Oklahoma
|9
|104
|329
|7
|36.6
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|10
|124
|354
|7
|35.4
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|10
|102
|345
|3
|34.5
|J.Arnold, Auburn
|9
|109
|258
|7
|28.7
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|10
|103
|232
|6
|23.2
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|10
|129
|186
|3
|18.6
|B.Shapen, Mississippi St.
|11
|111
|28
|3
|2.5
