NASCAR-Xfinity NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Results

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 46 points.

2. (7) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 200, 46.

3. (4) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 200, 50.

4. (1) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 38.

5. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 50.

6. (18) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

7. (2) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 200, 45.

8. (3) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 200, 45.

9. (16) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

10. (13) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, 200, 27.

11. (12) Harrison Burton, Ford, 200, 26.

12. (17) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 200, 29.

13. (14) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

14. (15) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (8) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

16. (21) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (9) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 200, 20.

18. (24) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (20) Brenden Queen, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (28) Nick Leitz, Ford, 200, 17.

21. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 200, 16.

22. (22) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

23. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 14.

24. (25) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 199, 12.

26. (37) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 11.

27. (19) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 199, 10.

28. (33) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 199, 9.

29. (34) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

30. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 198, 7.

31. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198, 6.

32. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 196, 5.

33. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 196, 4.

34. (35) Glen Reen, Chevrolet, 196, 3.

35. (31) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 192, 0.

36. (38) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 191, 1.

37. (10) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 150, 2.

38. (11) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.496 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 1 minute, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.861 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Jones 0-10; T.Gray 11-49; C.Zilisch 50; T.Gray 51-55; C.Zilisch 56-62; J.Allgaier 63-95; C.Zilisch 96; J.Love 97-102; J.Allgaier 103-117; J.Love 118; J.Allgaier 119-153; C.Zilisch 154; L.Honeyman 155; J.Love 156-158; C.Zilisch 159-175; J.Love 176-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 83 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 44 laps; J.Love, 4 times for 35 laps; C.Zilisch, 5 times for 27 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 10 laps; L.Honeyman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 10; A.Hill, 4; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Almirola, 3; J.Love, 2; B.Jones, 2; T.Gray, 1; S.Smith, 1; S.Mayer, 1; N.Sanchez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Love, 4040; 2. C.Zilisch, 4034; 3. J.Allgaier, 4032; 4. C.Kvapil, 4024; 5. B.Jones, 2240; 6. A.Hill, 2230; 7. T.Gray, 2228; 8. S.Smith, 2222; 9. S.Creed, 2218; 10. S.Mayer, 2204; 11. N.Sanchez, 2198; 12. H.Burton, 2163; 13. C.Eckes, 784; 14. J.Burton, 719; 15. R.Sieg, 691; 16. D.Thompson, 690.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

