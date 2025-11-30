Missouri Sports Betting Apps: Claim Best Pre-Registration Offers in Final Hours Before Launch

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Gear up for the upcoming week with these Missouri sports betting apps. New players have one final day to take advantage of these pre-registration offers before Monday's official launch of sports betting.

New players can start signing up with DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, Caesars, Fanatics and theScore Bet. Start grabbing guaranteed bonuses, profit boosts and other unique offers in Missouri.

Missouri Sports Betting Apps Unlock Top 7 Pre-Registration Offers

Sunday is the last chance to lock in these seven pre-registration bonuses. New players can secure a variety of offers to use as soon as Monday. There is an intriguing Monday Night Football matchup coming up between the New England Patriots and New York Giants. Not to mention, there are options in the NBA, NHL and college basketball as well. Sign up with these Missouri sports betting apps and reap the rewards.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Claim $300 in Early Bonus Bets







Anyone who signs up with DraftKings Sportsbook in Missouri can win $300 in total bonuses. New players can create an account and start with a $5 bet on Monday. Players will receive 12 $25 bonus bets to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Sign Up, Secure $100 Bonus + $1,500 First Bet







This is the last chance to secure a $100 pre-registration bonus with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Sign up to claim this bonus along with a $1,500 first bet on launch day. Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Win $365 Bonus







New players can pre-register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and qualify for a $365 bonus. Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on Monday. That will be enough to lock in the $365 bonus. Think of this offer as a head start for new users.

Score $500 in Total Bonuses With FanDuel Sportsbook







New players who sign up early with FanDuel Sportsbook will have three different ways to win bonuses. New users will receive a $100 bonus just for signing up early. Next, make a cash deposit to receive up to $100 with this first-deposit match. Finally, players can get $300 in total bonuses with a $5 bet on Monday.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPMO: Win 5 Profit Boosts + $150 Bonus







Take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPMO and secure this pre-registration offer. New users who register on Sunday will receive five 100% profit boosts to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Additionally, players can turn a $5 cash wager into a $150 bonus with a win.

Fanatics Sportsbook Unlocks 15 $200 No Sweat Bets in Missouri







New players have one last chance to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and lock in this pre-registration offer. New players will secure 15 straight days of $200 no sweat bets with this offer. Any losses on a no sweat bet will be offset with up to $200 in bonuses.

Win $100 Bonus With theScore Bet







ESPN BET is rebranding to theScore Bet on Monday, but players can still sign up early in Missouri. Create an account and use a $10 bet to win $100 in bonuses. The app will largely stay the same with similar promos and boosts.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.