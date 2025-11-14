Memphis faces Cleveland on 3-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (4-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Saturday, 5…

Memphis Grizzlies (4-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup with Cleveland as losers of three in a row.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 on their home court. Cleveland is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are 1-4 on the road. Memphis has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 30.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is averaging 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 80.0% over the past 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 122.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 109.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (illness), Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Lonzo Ball: day to day (rest).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: day to day (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: day to day (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

