Mbappé nets quick hat trick in his 4-goal game as Real Madrid beats Olympiakos in Champions League

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé scored four goals in a Champions League match for the first…

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé scored four goals in a Champions League match for the first time in his career Wednesday, including the second-fastest hat trick in the competition’s history.

Mbappé netted three times in just under seven minutes in Real Madrid’s 4-3 win at Olympiakos.

“I’m very happy to have scored the goals, it’s always a pleasure for me,” Mbappé said. “My teammates always set me up with good balls. I’m lucky to play for this team that has so much quality.”

Mbappé scored the hat trick in the 22nd, 24th and 29th minutes — after Chiquinho had put Olympiakos ahead in the eighth. The France international added his fourth goal in the 60th after Mehdi Taremi had scored for the hosts in the 52nd. Ayoub El Kaabi scored Olympiakos’ third goal in the 81st.

Mohamed Salah’s hat trick for Liverpool at Rangers in 2022 had broken the record for the quickest ever scored in the Champions League, according to UEFA. The Egypt forward needed six minutes, 12 seconds to score his goals after entering the match seven minutes before his opening strike.

It was Mbappé’s fifth hat trick in the Champions League — and second this season. He had scored three times against Kairat in the second round of the league phase. Two of his hat tricks came with Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have eight hat tricks each in the Champions League, while Robert Lewandowski has six.

Mbappé now leads the Champions League in scoring this season with nine goals, three more than Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen. It’s already Mbappé’s best Champions League tally in a season. He has 22 goals in 18 matches with Madrid this campaign.

“His goals are crucial, it’s a natural talent that he has, but that’s not all. His personality, teamwork, unity… it’s all among the intangibles that he brings,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said of Mbappé.

Mbappé’s goals helped Madrid end a three-game winless streak across all competition, and moved the Spanish powerhouse to fifth place in the league-phase standings of the Champions League.

“It was important to win again,” Mbappé said. “Three matches without a victory is a lot for us. We had to win to make sure we stay in the top eight, which is the goal for us now.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.