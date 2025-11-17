Maxey and the 76ers take on Harden and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (4-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Monday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (4-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -5.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Philadelphia 76ers in non-conference play.

The 76ers are 4-2 on their home court. Philadelphia averages 119.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 1-4 away from home. Los Angeles is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers score 119.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 116.8 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 32 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.2 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 37.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Adem Bona: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

