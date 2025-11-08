Marseille and Lens both win easily to put pressure on injury-hit PSG at the top of Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — English players Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood each scored as Marseille beat Brest 3-0 on Saturday to…

PARIS (AP) — English players Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood each scored as Marseille beat Brest 3-0 on Saturday to top Ligue 1 on goal difference from Lens as both sides put pressure on injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain.

They are both one point ahead of defending champion PSG, which goes to Lyon on Sunday.

Northern side Lens traveled down to the French Riviera and routed Monaco 4-1 with two goals from forward Wesley Saïd to join Marseille on 25 points.

Earlier, Gomes scored from a direct free kick in the 25th minute for his third goal of the season. He was helped by goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, who let a routine shot slip through his hands.

Greenwood sent Majecki the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 33rd after Brazilian Igor Paixão was fouled for Marseille, the only team to beat PSG in the league so far.

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang was well placed to sweep in Matt O’Riley’s cross from the right in the 82nd.

Balogun scores and sees red for Monaco

After scoring his first career Champions League goal in midweek, United States forward Folarin Balogun scored a penalty late in the first half for Monaco.

But Balogun was then sent off on the stroke of halftime for a dangerous challenge on midfielder Mamadou Sangaré’s ankle.

Lens went into the break 3-1 up thanks to goals from striker Odsonne Édouard, Saïd and Sangaré.

Saïd scored again after the break

In other game, Le Havre secured a 1-1 home draw with Nantes thanks to a header deep into stoppage time from defender Gautier Llloris — the younger brother of former France standout goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Nantes opened the scoring in the fourth minute through striker Mathis Abline.

Lyon eyes PSG

A victory for Lyon would move it one point behind PSG, which has Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi all out injured.

Coach Luis Enrique is not letting the situation get to him.

“I’m very motivated because I enjoy challenges,” he said Saturday. “Every difficult moment provides playing time for other players. It’s a great opportunity to showcase our quality as a team.”

With star right back Hakimi missing, 16-year-old David Boly will be in the squad.

“It’s a good time to instil confidence in different players,” Luis Enrique said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.