Magic visit Pistons Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Orlando Magic (11-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (15-3, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Friday, 7:30…

Orlando Magic (11-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (15-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -5.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Pistons are 11-3 in conference matchups. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16.9 fast break points per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 4.3.

The Magic are 8-7 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is seventh in the NBA scoring 119.6 points per game while shooting 47.9%.

The Pistons’ 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Magic give up. The Magic score 6.7 more points per game (119.6) than the Pistons give up to opponents (112.9).

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Magic 135-116 in their last matchup on Oct. 29. Cunningham led the Pistons with 30 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is averaging 19.8 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 42.0 points over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 31.0 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 70.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 122.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Bobi Klintman: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (back), Paolo Banchero: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.