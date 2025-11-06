James Harden misses Clippers game against Suns

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden missed Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns for personal reasons, the team said.…

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden missed Thursday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns for personal reasons, the team said.

It is the first game he has missed this season. The 11-time All-Star scored 25 points on Tuesday in the Clippers’ loss to defending NBA champion Oklahoma City.

The Clippers were already without forward Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle.

Former Phoenix guard Bradley Beal returned to action for the Clippers, though he was on a minutes restriction, according to coach Tyronn Lue. Beal has been recovering from offseason back surgery.

Beal played two seasons in Phoenix but was frequently sidelined by injuries.

Suns guard Jalen Green, who has been sidelined with a right hamstring strain, made his season debut on Thursday. Green was acquired in the offseason from Houston in a seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.