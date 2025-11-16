South Africa beats India by 30 runs in first cricket test, leads two-match series 1-0

KOLKATA, India (AP) — South Africa beat India by 30 runs to win the first cricket test and take a…

KOLKATA, India (AP) — South Africa beat India by 30 runs to win the first cricket test and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Sunday.

It was the Proteas’ first test win on Indian soil in 15 years, as the hosts collapsed to 93 all out in the second innings and failed to chase down the 124-run target at Eden Gardens.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer took 4-21 in 14 overs, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up 2-37. All-rounder Marco Jansen also took 2-15 as the world test champions completed a remarkable win in less than three days.

It was the second-lowest fourth-innings’ target India failed to chase down in tests – after 120 against West Indies in 1997 (Barbados). It was also the second-lowest total defended by South Africa in tests – after 117 against Australia in 1994 (Sydney).

Overall, it was the second-lowest total defended on Indian soil in tests. India had previously defended 107 against Australia in Mumbai (2004).

India was a batter short as skipper Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm whilst batting on day two, was subsequently hospitalized for observation and care on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the BCCI said that Gill would take no further part in the test. There is no word yet on his availability for the second test.

At lunch, India was down to 10-2 and effectively 10-3 in Gill’s absence.

Jansen struck twice in the brief seven-over session before lunch, removing both openers. Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for a four-ball duck. Then Lokesh Rahul was caught behind for one.

Post lunch, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar notched up 32 off 77 balls for the third wicket.

Jurel scored 13 off 34 balls, hitting three fours. He looked to attack but holed out in the deep off Harmer in the 15th over.

Harmer strikes

Harmer then delivered the biggest blow five overs later – Rishabh Pant, struggling for rhythm, offered a simple return catch and was dismissed for two runs.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 18 and put on 26 off 45 balls, before he was out lbw to Harmer once again. It was Harmer’s fourth four-wicket haul in tests in India.

Sundar battled for 92 deliveries and scored 31 runs, with only two fours, and his dismissal was the turning point. South Africa gambled with Aiden Markram’s part-time spin as Sundar was caught at slip in the 31st over.

Axar Patel hit two sixes as he raced to 26 off 17 balls, but Maharaj struck twice in the 35th over to seal a famous win for South Africa.

Patel holed out to a brilliant running catch from Temba Bavuma, and then Mohammed Siraj was caught first ball at slip, as India succumbed at home to spin once again.

Harmer was named player of the match for his match haul of 8-51.

“Today the pitch was a little flatter and the ball went softer quickly. We were behind the eight ball, but for the team to fight back the way it did, shows where this group of players is at. It shows what we are capable of and the belief that we have. There is still another test to go, but we are going to enjoy this win as it doesn’t come very often,” he said.

Bavuma leads from the front

Earlier, South Africa was bowled out for 153 runs in its second innings. It added 60 vital runs to its overnight score of 93-7.

Bavuma scored 55 not out off 136 balls – the only half-century of the test across both sides – as he marshalled the Proteas to a challenging fourth innings’ score.

The skipper added 44 off 79 balls with Corbin Bosch for the eighth wicket.

This partnership frustrated India as it missed a trick in not deploying its pacers first up. Bosch scored 25 off 37 balls, with two fours and one six, adding 24 more runs Sunday.

Bavuma brought up his 50 off 122 balls, as South Africa scored 51-1 in the first hour of play.

Jasprit Bumrah finally got the breakthrough, bowling Bosch in the 48th over. Mohammed Siraj then struck twice in the 54th over to end the Proteas’ innings.

On Saturday, 15 wickets fell on day two as India scored 189 runs in reply to South Africa’s first innings’ 159.

This is the first test at Kolkata’s historic Eden Gardens since 2019. South Africa has not won a test in India in 15 years and it last won a test series on Indian soil in 2000-01.

Pitch trouble for India

The Eden Gardens pitch has come in for sharp criticism after the first test ended within three days.

“I have been coming to Kolkata for a long time and I have never seen a pitch like this at the Eden Gardens,” said former India leg spinner Anil Kumble to the host broadcaster JioStar.

“There were definitely demons in the pitch. The batters couldn’t trust their defence and they didn’t know what to do. Even set batters like Temba Bavuma and Washington Sundar knew the next ball could have their name on it,” added former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn.

India coach Gautam Gambhir shrugged off the criticism. “This is exactly the pitch we wanted and the curator was very helpful. There was nothing wrong with the pitch. We couldn’t handle the pressure of the fourth innings’ chase and we need to improve,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Last October, India lost 3-0 to New Zealand – a first home test series defeat since 2012 on similar spin-friendly pitches. It ushered in a transition that resulted in the retirements of senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India has now lost four of its last six home tests and must win in Guwahati to salvage this series.

The second test begins on Nov. 22.

