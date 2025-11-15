Hurricanes in action against the Oilers following overtime victory

Edmonton Oilers (8-7-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (12-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Edmonton Oilers (8-7-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (12-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -119, Oilers -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Edmonton Oilers after the Hurricanes defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime.

Carolina has a 12-5 record overall and a 6-2-0 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have conceded 49 goals while scoring 63 for a +14 scoring differential.

Edmonton has an 8-7-4 record overall and a 3-6-2 record on the road. The Oilers have scored 58 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has scored six goals with four assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has seven goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.