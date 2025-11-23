Horvat, Palmieri score in shootout to back Rittich in Islanders’ 1-0 victory over Kraken

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat kept New York alive in the third round of a shootout and Kyle Palmieri…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat kept New York alive in the third round of a shootout and Kyle Palmieri scored in the fourth to back David Rittich in the Islanders’ 1-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

Rittich made 19 saves for his first shutout with the Islanders and the eighth of his NHL career, allowing only Freddy Gaudreau’s opening goal in the shootout. The 33-year-old goalie is 6-2-0 as the backup to Ilya Sorokin after playing for Los Angeles the past two seasons.

Palmieri scored after Rittich stopped Seattle’s Chandler Stephenson.

The Islanders won a shootout for the first time in just over a year. They have seven victories in their last nine games, rebounding from a 2-1 home loss to St Louis on Saturday after a 6-1-0 trip.

Joey Daccord made 34 saves for Seattle for his second shutout of the season and seventh overall. He stopped Horvat and Matthew Schaefer with the Islanders on a power play late in overtime.

The Kraken were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Seattle is 4-1-1 in its last six games and 11-5-6 overall under former Islanders coach Lane Lambert.

The Islanders are 9-3-1 in their last 13 games and 13-5-2 since they started 0-3-0.

The Islanders said before the contest that defenseman Alexander Romanov will be out for five-to-six months following surgery on his right shoulder.

Up next

Islanders: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

Kraken: Host Dallas on Wednesday night.

