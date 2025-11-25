Guardiola concedes overhaul ‘was too much’ as Leverkusen stuns Man City in Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola made 10 changes to his team and Manchester City paid the price. A 2-0…

A 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday made it back-to-back losses for City and raised questions over Guardiola’s decision to leave out so many of his star players — including top scorer Erling Haaland.

“I take absolutely full responsibility,” the City manager said. “It was too much. (It was) the first time in my life I’ve done it and it was too much.”

Guardiola acknowledged his mistake at halftime at the Etihad Stadium — making three substitutions after Leverkusen took a 1-0 lead into the break. And by the time he eventually sent for Haaland, the German team had doubled its advantage.

But even the introduction of the Norway striker couldn’t turn the game in City’s direction, making it five losses in all competitions this season and adding pressure to its next game in the Champions League against Real Madrid next month.

Guardiola’s sweeping changes to his lineup came after defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend. But his bold team selection backfired with City looking disjointed after so many changes.

It was the first time this season Haaland has been left out of the starting lineup for a game in the Premier League or Champions League. He has scored 22 goals for club and country.

“You never know what would happen in the game with other players. Everybody thinks with Erling, Bernie (Bernardo Silva) and the others we should be better, but I don’t have the answers,” Guardiola said. “We cannot play Erling all the time for 95 minutes.”

Alejandro Grimaldo fired Leverkusen in front after 23 minutes and Patrik Schick headed in a second in the 54th.

“No matter who they put on the pitch it’s a quality team,” Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand said. ”It’s a great team. No matter who played I think we did well.”

It was around this stage last season that City was deep into a losing run that ultimately ended its title defense and left it battling to make the playoffs in the Champions League.

This was only its first loss in the Champions League this term, but it could tumble down the standings depending on results Wednesday. It plays at Real Madrid on Dec. 10.

With games every few days, “everybody has to be involved,” Guardiola said.

“But maybe it was too much, seeing the result.”

