Grayson Allen makes Suns-record 10 3-pointers, scores 42 points in 121-98 victory over Pelicans

PHOENIX (AP) — Grayson Allen made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 42 points, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 121-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Allen was 12 for 17 from the field and 10 for 15 from 3-point range to break the record he shared after making nine 3-pointers three previous times. He was 5 for 5 in the third quarter, when he scored 17 points.

Devin Booker added 19 points and Dillon Brooks had 18 for the Suns, who won their third straight. Phoenix has won five of six after a 1-4 start and is above .500 for the first time this season at 6-5.

Trey Murphy III had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans (2-8), who have dropped two in a row after their only two wins of the season. Rookie Jeremiah Fears and Saddiq Bey each added 15.

Phoenix led 29-22 after one quarter, then went 9 for 13 behind the arc in the second while outscoring New Orleans 35-19 to take a 64-41 lead.

The Suns led by 32 points in the second half. They used 14 players and 13 scored.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Suns: Visit Dallas on Wednesday night.

