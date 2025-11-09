Golden Knights face the Panthers in a non-conference matchup

Florida Panthers (7-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-4, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10…

Florida Panthers (7-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-4, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights face the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Vegas has a 4-2-2 record in home games and a 7-3-4 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 1-2-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Florida is 7-7-1 overall and 2-6-0 on the road. The Panthers are ninth in league play with 65 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 10 goals and one assist for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 10 goals and six assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

