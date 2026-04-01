Adames launches leadoff homer and finishes with 4 hits as Giants back Webb in 9-3 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Willy Adames had four hits, including a leadoff homer, and San Francisco ace Logan Webb finished…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Willy Adames had four hits, including a leadoff homer, and San Francisco ace Logan Webb finished strong in the Giants’ 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Adames sent Germán Márquez’s second pitch for the Padres over the left-field wall to spark a three-run inning with his first home run this season. Adames also doubled and delivered an RBI single that ignited a four-run sixth after San Diego cut it to 4-3.

Matt Chapman hit his first homer — a solo shot in the third for a 4-0 lead — before Webb ran into trouble in the bottom half. He walked Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado with one out. Jackson Merrill and Miguel Andujar had RBI singles sandwiched around a run-scoring groundout by Xander Bogaerts, but that was it for the Padres as they fell to 1-4 before a fifth straight sellout crowd.

Webb (1-1) allowed three hits and walked four before retiring his final 10 batters. He threw 104 pitches in six innings. JT Brubaker and José Buttó finished up for the Giants.

Jung Hoo Lee had three of San Francisco’s 16 hits, including a two-run double with two outs in the first and an RBI single in the ninth. Heliot Ramos hit a two-run single in the sixth, and Luis Arraez added a sacrifice fly against his former team.

Márquez (0-1), who spent his first 10 seasons with the Rockies, allowed four runs and eight hits in three innings. Kyle Hart was charged with four runs in 2 1/3 innings.

San Diego has just eight extra-base hits this season.

Up next

RHP Adrian Houser makes his first start for the Giants in Wednesday’s series finale opposite RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1).

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