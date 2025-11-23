Fudd scores 24 points, Quinonez adds 21 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Utah 93-41

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 24 points and a career-high eight rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked UConn…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 24 points and a career-high eight rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked UConn cruised past Utah 93-41 to finish as the only undefeated team in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Blanca Quinonez had 21 points and five rebounds off the bench while Sarah Strong added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots in 20 minutes. Allie Ziebell had a season-high 10 points for the Huskies (6-0), who improved to 47-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fudd finished with 55 points in the two games after scoring a season-high 31 points in Friday’s win over No. 6 Michigan.

Utah came into the game ranked in the top 25 in 3-pointers per game. The Utes didn’t make their first shot inside the 3-point line until Brooke Walker’s jump with 7:36 left in the first quarter.

Fudd, Strong and Quinonez combined for all the points during UConn’s 14-0 run to push the lead to 19 points. After a 3-pointer by Walker, the Huskies scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take a 32-8 lead. Even with the Huskies shooting just 36% from the field in the second quarter, UConn led 44-19 at halftime.

Lani White had nine points and Brooke Walker finished with eight points for Utah (3-3).

UConn’s pressure defense rattled the Utes, with Utah committing three turnovers in the first 3:40. UConn had seven steals and 18 points off turnovers in the first half. The Utes had just one field goal in the first 6:46 in the first meeting between the programs.

The Huskies came up with steals on three consecutive possessions early in the third quarter. Fudd’s two 3-pointers keyed a 20-0 run to push the lead to 41.

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 121, QUEENS 49

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 25 points and Ta’Niya Latson 24 to lead No. 2 South Carolina to its most points in coach Dawn Staley’s 18 seasons with a romp over Queens.

Madina Okot had 14 points and 12 rebounds while reserve Adele Tac had 11 points and 10 boards as the Gamecocks started 6-0 for the fourth time in the five seasons.s

South Carolina expects bigger tests this week at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. They’ll open Wednesday against Duke, a Top 25 team when the year began, and then either No. 3 UCLA or No. 4 Texas. The Bruins defeated the Gamecocks in their only meeting last season while Texas went 1-3 vs. South Carolina, splitting the season series before losing in the Southeastern Conference title game and the Final Four.

South Carolina, known for its stiffling defense, has showcased a push-the-pace offensive attack so far this year. Latson, the Florida State transfer who led the country in scoring a year ago, has been out front and running with the 6-3 Edwards and the 6-6 Okot alongside ready for passes down low to put back any misses.

The Gamecocks came in averaging just under 90 points a game and have had sizeable leads by halftime in four of thier first five victories.

NO. 3 UCLA 88, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 37

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures and UCLA routed Southern.

The Bruins (6-0) tuned up for their second trip to Las Vegas in two weeks. They swept ranked North Carolina and South Florida in the WBCA Challenge last time. This week, they’ll face No. 4 Texas and play either No. 2 South Carolina or Duke in their other game.

Kiki Rice added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Lauren Betts had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and six rebounds and Lena Bilic hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

DeMya Porter scored eight points to lead Southern (1-4) in its second visit to Pauley Pavilion this year. The Jaguars lost to the Bruins by 38 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March, with UCLA advancing to the Final Four.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 81, SYRACUSE 55

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Te’Yala Delfosse came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points and No. 6 Michigan rolled past Syracuse in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Olivia Olson finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Michigan (5-1), which had 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Orange 46-32.

Delfosse scored five consecutive points as Michigan had the final 11 points in the first quarter. Syracuse pulled within 12 after a basket by Shy Hawkins. Syla Swords answered with a 3-pointer and assisted on a Delfosse basket to give the Wolverines a 38-21 lead at halftime.

Olson scored to give Michigan its first 20-point lead with 8:12 remaining in the third quarter. Mila Holloway followed with a 3-pointer. Syracuse had 13 offensive rebounds in the second half but couldn’t keep Michigan from pulling away and improving to 6-0 against Syracuse.

Syracuse’s Laila Phelia, who led the Orange with 13 points, played her first three seasons at Michigan. She was the leading scorer for the Wolverines during the 2023-24 season and averaged 14.1 points in 88 career games at Michigan.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 84, GEORGE MASON 62

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 9 Maryland beat George Mason to remain unbeaten.

Yarden Garzon added 16 points for the Terrapins (7-0), who used a 20-2 run spanning halftime to secure the final game of their season-opening homestand. Maryland has scored at least 80 points in every game this season.

Zahirah Walton had 27 points for the Patriots (4-2), who committed 21 turnovers. Maryland had a 32-15 advantage in points off turnovers.

Maryland freshman guard Addi Mack, who suffered a left ankle injury Nov. 16 against Princeton and sat out Thursday’s 95-49 rout of Bethune-Cookman, returned against George Mason. Mack came off the bench and had 12 points in 21 turnover-free minutes.

She was also on the floor to begin the second half as the Terps pulled away. Okananwa had six points as Maryland scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to open a 47-36 lead, and the Terps never led by less than eight the rest of the game.

Maryland improved to 10-0 all-time against the Patriots, who are coming off their first NCAA tournament appearance last season.

NO. 10 TCU 93, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 57

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marta Suarez had 24 points with six 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored 22 points and TCU stretched its school-record home winning streak to 29 games with a win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Suarez hit two 3s in the first 75 seconds of the game as TCU (6-0) scored the first 18 points.

The Horned Frogs haven’t lost in Schollmaier Arena since falling 77-52 to West Virginia on Feb. 13, 2024, and in their home game Thursday against Tarleton State broke their previous record of 27 in a row. They now have the longest active streak after Norfolk State’s 28-game home winning streak ended in a loss to Hampton on Friday night.

NO. 12 IOWA STATE 112, MERCYHURST 62

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 27 points, four teammates reached double figures in scoring, and No. 12 Iowa State routed Mercyhurst.

Crooks, who is averaging 25.7 points per game, hit on 8 of 9 shots and made 11 of 14 free throws. Arianna Jackson scored 12 points and Reese Beaty, Addy Brown and Sydney Harris scored 11 each for the Cyclones (7-0).

Iowa State led just 26-24 entering the second quarter, but outscored the Lakers 63-19 in the middle quarters. It was 89-43 entering the fourth.

Iowa State shot 54% and Mercyhurst hit for 40%. Both teams made 12 3-pointers.

Jenna Van Schaik scored 17 points, Sofia Wilson 13 and Lena Walz 10 for the Lakers (0-5).

The Cyclones are off to their best start to a season since 2021-22 when that team also opened 7-0.

NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 94, UNC GREENSBORO 48

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ciera Toomey scored a career-high 19 points, freshman Nyla Brooks added a season-high 18, and North Carolina beat UNC Greensboro

Toomey made 9 of 12 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Brooks hit three 3-pointers and was 7-of-7 shooting. Elina Aarnisalo and Taliyah Henderson scored 13 apiece for the Tar Heels and Indya Nivar had 10 points.

North Carolina (5-1) never trailed and used a 21-3 run in the first quarter to blow the game open. UNCG made 3 of 13 from the field and committed six turnovers as the Tar Heels took a 23-8 lead into the second period.

UNC shot 66% (39 of 59) from the field, made 12 of 20 (60%) from 3-point range, and scored 40 points off 23 Spartans turnovers.

NO. 15 TENNESSEE 88, COPPIN STATE 35

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nya Robertson made a school-record 10 3-pointers and finished with 32 points, leading No. 15 Tennessee to a blow-out win over Coppin State for the 1,500th win in Lady Vols history.

Tennessee, the first women’s team to reach 1,500 wins, is more than 100 wins ahead of No. 2 Connecticut.

Tennessee made five 3-pointers in the first quarter and had an 11-0 run. Despite 10 turnovers, Coppin State kept it fairly close and trailed 23-15 heading to the second quarter. Tennessee pushed the lead to 20 points in the first six minutes-plus of the second quarter and the Lady Vols went on to lead 45-21 at halftime.

The lead was 67-31 through three quarters and Tennessee dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Eagles 21-4.

Robertson made 10 of 16 shots from deep and 11 of 19 overall. Janiah Barker scored 19 points and Talaysia Cooper had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Zee Spearman added 10 points for Tennessee (5-1).

Shanaii Gamble led the Eagles (1-5) with 8 points and Patricia Sosa Lora grabbed 10 rebounds. Coppin State had 36 turnovers leading to 57 points for Tennessee.

RHODE ISLAND 68, NO. 16 NC STATE 63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vanessa Harris scored 15 points, five in a closing 9-1 run, and Rhode Island earned one of its biggest wins in history with a upset of No. 16 North Carolina State.

Harris hit a 3-pointer with 1:56 to play to put the Rams on top 64-63. The Wolfpack missed their last two shots and had two turnovers, while Palmire Mbu had a layup with 58 seconds remaining and Ines Debroise sealed it with two free throws with six seconds left.

Rhode Island’s only other win over a ranked team was at home against Princeton on Dec. 3, 2023, 60-58.

Mbu scored 14 points for the Rams (6-1), Debroise added 13 and Brooklyn Gray 12.

Zamareya Jones scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack (3-3) and Khamil Pierre had 14.

N.C. State was 70-3 at home against non-conference foes with the losses to ranked teams until Rhode Island came in. That includes a 69-58 loss to No. 17 TCU early this season after the Wolfpack were 18-0 at home last season.

NO. 17 VANDERBILT 99, TENNESSEE STATE 43

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 24 points, Aubrey Galvan and Sacha Washington had double-doubles, and No. 17 Vanderbilt blew out Tennessee State.

Galvan scored 16 points and her 15 assists were two shy of the program record. Washington scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Justine Pissott added 12 points for Vandy (6-0).

Blakes scored 10 points in a 19-0 run in the first quarter on the way to a 31-6 lead heading to the second period. A 21-0 run over the first six minutes of the quarter made it 52-6.

The Tigers made three field goals in the first half and their 19 turnovers led to 26 points for Vanderbilt, which led 56-10 at halftime.

Galvan scored 12 straight Vanderbilt points in one stretch of the third quarter and the lead reached 58 points. Vandy led 81-27 heading to the final period.

Vanderbilt went up by 60 a couple of times early in the fourth quarter and the lead peaked at 61 with two free throws by Monique Williams with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

Aaniya Webb scored 16 points for the Tigers (1-5), who shot only 27% and had 29 turnovers.

Vanderbilt has won 16-straight games in the series.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN STATE 102, OAKLAND 41

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kennedy Blair scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 22 Michigan State coasted to a win over Oakland.

Grace VanSlooten added 14 points and Theryn Hallock scored 10 for the Spartans (6-0), who forced 33 turnovers and turned those into 43 points. Rashunda Jones had nine points, eight assists and five steals.

Layla Gold had 13 points for the Golden Grizzlies (2-4), Oakland shot 28% (15 for 53).

Michigan State shot 54% (39 of 72) with 11 3-pointers.

Blair had 19 points in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting as the Spartans turned 22 turnovers into 27 points.

Emma Shumate hit a 3-pointer and Blair scored eight quick points to close the first quarter with an 11-0 run for a 22-8 lead.

Blair started and ended another 11-0 run starting midway in the second quarter that turned into a 27-4 burst to take a 53-22 halftime lead.

The Spartans continued to roll in the third quarter with 9-0 and 19-0 runs, pushing their lead to 49 at 83-35 when Blair drilled a 3 at the buzzer.

NO. 25 WASHINGTON 71, VERMONT 39

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 22 points, Brynn McGaughy scored 20, and Washington dominated the second half in a victory over Vermont.

After a sluggish first half in which the Huskies (5-0) led 29-20, Washington shot 62% in the final two quarters and outscored Vermont 42-19. The Catamounts shot 26% in the second half, 29% for the game.

Sellers, who averages 21 points per game, scored 15 in the second half and McGaughy had 11. Hannah Stines had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the game and Avery Howell grabbed 12 boards.

Keira Hanson scored 12 points for the Catamounts (4-2).

The Huskies took the lead with a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter and led 11-7 heading to the second quarter. Another 9-0 run made it 20-9 with 5 minutes left in the half and a 3-pointer by Sellers with 20 seconds left gave the Huskies their nine-point halftime lead.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.