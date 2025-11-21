Flyers host the Devils after overtime win

New Jersey Devils (13-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-6-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

New Jersey Devils (13-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-6-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the New Jersey Devils after the Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in overtime.

Philadelphia is 10-6-3 overall with a 2-0-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers rank seventh in NHL play serving 11.5 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey has a 13-6-1 record overall and a 3-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have a 4-1-1 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has six goals and six assists for the Flyers. Christian Dvorak has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has five goals and 14 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

