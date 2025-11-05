FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 1 192…

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 1 192 154 7 1 278 192 Memphis 4 1 196 109 8 1 339 173 North Texas 4 1 221 155 8 1 400 217 South Florida 3 1 196 109 6 2 323 195 Tulane 3 1 107 98 6 2 207 204 East Carolina 3 1 133 73 5 3 257 134 Temple 3 2 159 149 5 4 283 253 UTSA 2 2 147 121 4 4 272 242 Army 2 3 116 117 4 4 187 185 FAU 2 3 151 199 3 5 242 290 UAB 1 3 101 146 3 5 227 310 Rice 1 4 89 164 4 5 187 262 Tulsa 0 5 108 197 2 6 176 237 Charlotte 0 5 84 209 1 7 140 298

___

Thursday’s Games

UTSA at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Army, Noon

UAB at Rice, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

South Florida at Navy, Noon

UTSA at Charlotte, Noon

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

FAU at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 5 0 172 122 8 1 328 200 Georgia Tech 5 1 193 152 8 1 324 208 Pittsburgh 5 1 227 139 7 2 357 196 Louisville 4 1 151 118 7 1 270 166 SMU 4 1 138 85 6 3 277 191 Duke 4 1 192 129 5 3 283 225 Miami 2 2 111 79 6 2 258 125 Wake Forest 2 3 103 141 5 3 194 174 California 2 3 125 160 5 4 221 226 NC State 2 3 170 181 5 4 292 275 Virginia Tech 2 3 124 148 3 6 219 267 Clemson 2 4 190 159 3 5 227 192 Stanford 2 4 107 192 3 6 160 271 North Carolina 1 3 71 86 3 5 155 177 Florida St. 1 4 146 135 4 4 320 165 Syracuse 1 5 94 188 3 6 213 277 Boston College 0 5 85 185 1 8 224 300

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

California at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 160 120 8 0 290 136 Texas Tech 5 1 218 84 8 1 392 119 Cincinnati 5 1 199 157 7 2 320 197 Houston 4 2 176 161 7 2 265 194 Utah 4 2 219 103 7 2 356 128 Arizona St. 4 2 130 155 6 3 222 213 TCU 3 2 152 142 6 2 277 201 Baylor 3 3 190 174 5 4 304 264 Kansas 3 3 174 172 5 4 282 228 Kansas St. 3 3 192 167 4 5 268 249 Arizona 2 3 162 133 5 3 273 159 Iowa St. 2 4 156 162 5 4 251 198 UCF 1 4 99 124 4 4 218 150 Colorado 1 5 110 217 3 6 198 271 West Virginia 1 5 123 230 3 6 209 274 Oklahoma St. 0 6 95 254 1 8 137 349

___

Friday’s Games

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at West Virginia, Noon

BYU at Texas Tech, Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Arizona at Cincinnati, Noon

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., Noon

West Virginia at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

UCF at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 5 0 198 129 9 0 370 210 Montana St. 5 0 228 51 7 2 323 147 UC Davis 4 1 176 117 6 2 267 245 Sacramento St. 3 2 189 156 5 4 303 240 E. Washington 3 2 95 153 4 5 196 283 N. Arizona 2 3 128 149 5 4 268 290 Idaho 2 3 157 149 4 5 252 229 Idaho St. 2 3 134 175 3 6 301 291 Cal Poly 1 4 120 160 3 6 243 282 N. Colorado 1 4 125 181 3 6 202 252 Weber St. 1 4 119 177 3 6 212 335 Portland St. 1 4 117 189 1 8 140 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 6 0 249 113 9 0 431 144 UT Martin 4 1 144 98 4 5 188 246 Gardner-Webb 3 2 127 121 5 4 249 290 Lindenwood (Mo.) 3 2 148 155 4 5 204 275 Charleston Southern 3 3 137 149 4 6 178 265 SE Missouri 2 3 120 124 3 6 219 287 E. Illinois 2 4 121 137 3 6 189 231 W. Illinois 1 4 115 174 2 7 207 350 Tennessee St. 0 5 56 146 2 7 128 256

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 6 0 262 74 9 0 418 97 Ohio St. 5 0 172 39 8 0 293 55 Michigan 5 1 143 111 7 2 253 155 Oregon 4 1 161 85 7 1 330 108 Iowa 4 1 156 75 6 2 250 105 Southern Cal 4 1 162 112 6 2 318 179 Minnesota 4 2 111 157 6 3 214 194 Washington 3 2 117 112 6 2 284 167 Northwestern 3 2 93 97 5 3 180 134 UCLA 3 2 120 140 3 5 163 248 Illinois 3 3 163 211 6 3 298 233 Nebraska 3 3 150 154 6 3 297 178 Maryland 1 4 105 143 4 4 208 176 Rutgers 1 5 125 222 4 5 264 280 Penn St. 0 5 120 157 3 5 252 174 Michigan St. 0 6 124 213 3 6 230 283 Wisconsin 0 5 27 143 2 6 100 191 Purdue 0 6 104 170 2 7 199 243

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Penn St., Noon

Ohio St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Minnesota at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Michigan at Northwestern, Noon

Iowa at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Washington, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 5 0 205 102 8 1 380 249 Rhode Island 5 0 196 98 7 2 268 187 Villanova 5 1 215 133 6 2 245 202 Maine 4 1 161 107 5 4 215 206 William & Mary 4 2 177 154 5 4 248 239 New Hampshire 3 2 116 115 5 4 211 202 Elon 2 3 114 113 4 5 239 222 Stony Brook 2 3 133 139 4 5 236 239 Towson 2 3 141 119 4 5 240 223 Campbell 2 3 142 152 2 7 214 334 NC A&T 2 3 134 191 2 7 198 367 Bryant 0 5 110 183 2 7 201 263 Hampton 0 5 95 196 2 7 184 312 Albany (NY) 0 5 58 195 1 8 127 300

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Stony Brook, Noon

New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Towson, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Maine at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, Noon

New Hampshire at Bryant, Noon

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Towson at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maine, 1 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 4 0 137 69 6 2 210 169 Jacksonville St. 4 0 125 97 5 3 239 207 W. Kentucky 5 1 164 138 7 2 271 205 Missouri St. 3 1 96 85 5 3 182 216 Liberty 3 1 132 99 4 4 193 181 Louisiana Tech 3 2 168 102 5 3 229 145 Delaware 2 3 148 168 4 4 234 257 FIU 1 3 88 117 3 5 178 239 UTEP 1 3 74 99 2 6 167 202 New Mexico St. 1 4 111 148 3 5 171 203 Middle Tennessee 0 4 85 101 1 7 151 232 Sam Houston St. 0 5 92 197 0 8 133 327

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

UTEP at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at FIU, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 6 3 235 234 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 6 151 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Va. Lynchburg at Sacred Heart, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 15

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 4 0 141 41 7 0 290 79 Penn 3 1 112 101 5 2 194 175 Yale 3 1 116 64 5 2 204 112 Dartmouth 2 2 100 86 5 2 192 147 Cornell 2 2 84 116 3 4 145 190 Princeton 2 2 88 86 3 4 175 194 Brown 0 4 73 139 3 4 176 179 Columbia 0 4 44 125 1 6 84 204

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, Noon

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Brown at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Harvard, Noon

Yale at Princeton, Noon

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 4 1 149 102 6 3 258 218 Buffalo 4 1 134 106 5 4 223 176 Miami (Ohio) 4 1 135 92 5 4 228 195 W. Michigan 4 1 118 63 5 4 201 171 Cent. Michigan 3 2 132 84 5 4 217 216 Toledo 2 2 126 55 4 4 254 128 Akron 3 3 134 155 4 6 213 271 Ball St. 2 2 69 105 3 5 131 238 Kent St. 2 2 104 103 3 5 149 292 N. Illinois 1 3 66 96 2 6 107 177 Bowling Green 1 4 78 137 3 6 164 231 E. Michigan 1 4 110 137 2 7 217 296

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Akron 44, Umass 10

Wednesday’s Games

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

E. Michigan at Ball St., Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 2 0 62 46 6 3 330 244 SC State 2 0 87 50 6 3 277 260 NC Central 1 1 61 49 6 3 314 232 Howard 1 1 47 62 4 5 169 212 Morgan St. 0 2 57 69 3 6 219 244 Norfolk St. 0 2 40 78 1 8 180 317

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

SC State at NC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., Noon

Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 0 243 90 9 0 381 107 North Dakota 4 1 175 86 6 3 341 175 South Dakota 4 2 137 145 6 4 223 258 S. Dakota St. 3 2 120 109 7 2 258 164 Illinois St. 3 2 149 134 6 3 273 248 S. Illinois 3 2 149 134 6 3 311 212 Youngstown St. 2 3 168 160 5 4 303 261 Indiana St. 1 4 89 170 3 6 188 344 N. Iowa 0 5 57 145 2 7 128 224 Murray St. 0 5 94 208 0 9 166 380

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., Noon

North Dakota at Murray St., Noon

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 4 0 136 41 7 1 231 80 Boise St. 4 1 177 126 6 3 289 216 Fresno St. 3 2 94 117 6 3 235 196 Hawaii 3 2 178 148 6 3 267 231 New Mexico 3 2 150 147 6 3 272 233 UNLV 2 2 148 161 6 2 295 274 Utah St. 2 2 119 132 4 4 252 254 San Jose St. 2 2 133 131 3 5 214 243 Wyoming 2 3 108 107 4 5 175 182 Colorado St. 1 3 92 125 2 6 153 217 Air Force 1 4 174 214 2 6 271 281 Nevada 0 4 52 112 1 7 112 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Air Force at Uconn, Noon

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 4 0 89 43 6 3 220 195 Duquesne 3 1 136 45 5 4 272 224 Robert Morris 2 2 63 72 3 6 132 228 Stonehill 2 2 63 72 3 6 137 207 Wagner 2 2 71 76 3 6 136 236 LIU Brooklyn 1 3 40 49 3 6 134 195 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 48 130 0 8 87 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill at CCSU, Noon

Mercyhurst at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Wagner at Robert Morris, Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 15

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, Noon

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 1 0 10 7 2 7 179 269 Washington St. 0 1 7 10 4 5 179 207

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 4 0 130 44 9 0 299 125 Lafayette 4 0 149 84 6 3 277 233 Georgetown 2 2 89 124 5 4 208 247 Colgate 2 2 109 94 4 5 253 267 Richmond 2 3 105 115 5 4 176 192 Bucknell 1 3 105 162 4 5 237 315 Holy Cross 1 3 90 98 1 8 164 232 Fordham 1 4 77 133 1 8 146 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Holy Cross at Bucknell, Noon

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Richmond, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 5 0 160 52 6 2 243 138 Presbyterian 4 1 176 81 8 1 348 146 Dayton 4 2 189 125 6 3 258 163 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 250 91 6 3 335 148 Butler 3 2 119 114 5 4 210 224 San Diego 3 2 131 106 5 4 227 250 Morehead St. 3 3 110 155 5 5 213 311 Stetson 2 3 87 188 3 6 174 354 Marist 1 4 85 144 3 6 169 230 Davidson 0 5 97 205 1 8 180 383 Valparaiso 0 5 54 197 1 8 165 326

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Davidson at Marist, Noon

Drake at Dayton, Noon

Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 5 0 175 103 8 0 302 189 Alabama 5 0 147 101 7 1 275 146 Mississippi 5 1 194 160 8 1 326 198 Georgia 5 1 187 144 7 1 260 157 Texas 4 1 139 117 7 2 266 148 Oklahoma 3 2 115 108 7 2 260 127 Vanderbilt 3 2 124 105 7 2 338 184 Missouri 2 2 86 81 6 2 283 134 Tennessee 3 3 219 213 6 3 392 280 LSU 2 3 108 124 5 3 204 151 Florida 2 3 99 120 3 5 177 164 Mississippi St. 1 4 140 175 5 4 299 222 Auburn 1 5 90 117 4 5 201 159 Kentucky 1 5 107 175 3 5 179 214 South Carolina 1 6 115 178 3 6 177 199 Arkansas 0 5 167 191 2 7 319 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia at Mississippi St., Noon

The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Arkansas at LSU, 12:45 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 6 0 257 104 7 1 305 133 W. Carolina 5 0 205 129 6 3 333 295 Chattanooga 3 2 150 128 4 5 264 270 Furman 3 3 134 184 5 4 223 268 The Citadel 3 3 155 154 4 5 206 229 ETSU 2 3 153 131 4 5 272 271 Wofford 2 3 109 88 3 6 171 170 Samford 1 6 135 263 1 8 145 339 VMI 0 5 70 187 1 8 161 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Chattanooga, Noon

The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

ETSU at W. Carolina, Noon

VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.

Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 5 0 229 59 7 2 340 166 Stephen F. Austin 5 0 171 79 7 2 289 151 Lamar 4 1 138 99 7 2 224 202 Nicholls 3 2 106 78 3 6 146 212 UT Rio Grande Valley 2 3 152 144 6 3 386 178 McNeese St. 2 3 101 106 3 6 213 239 East Texas A&M 2 3 150 178 2 7 236 378 Incarnate Word 1 4 120 176 3 6 232 283 Houston Christian 1 4 48 140 2 7 157 245 Northwestern St. 0 5 44 200 1 8 88 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 4 1 215 128 6 2 324 196 Jackson St. 4 1 198 113 6 2 276 165 Bethune-Cookman 4 1 194 148 5 4 282 299 Florida A&M 2 2 106 146 3 5 169 282 Alabama A&M 1 4 126 192 4 5 246 303 MVSU 0 4 89 142 1 7 173 291

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 1 115 80 6 3 218 169 Grambling St. 3 2 92 99 6 3 215 235 Texas Southern 3 2 130 102 4 4 201 178 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 101 143 4 5 238 269 Alcorn St. 2 3 125 94 3 6 208 218 Southern U. 0 5 86 190 1 8 148 336

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 3 p.m.

MVSU vs. Alabama St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 0 188 78 7 1 278 129 Coastal Carolina 4 1 157 139 5 3 177 225 Old Dominion 3 2 153 145 6 3 287 211 Marshall 2 2 166 159 4 4 273 260 Appalachian St. 1 3 121 127 4 4 216 221 Georgia Southern 1 3 110 131 3 5 230 283 Georgia St. 0 4 82 134 1 7 163 326

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 4 0 147 88 6 2 264 197 Troy 4 1 161 125 6 3 243 217 Arkansas St. 4 1 119 106 5 4 212 238 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 132 154 3 6 219 264 Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 77 156 3 6 144 296 South Alabama 1 4 118 146 2 7 224 267 Texas State 0 4 128 171 3 5 273 271

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Marshall, Noon

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., Noon

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Troy at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Marshall at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 5 1 253 123 9 1 436 177 Abilene Christian 4 1 182 126 5 4 245 261 S. Utah 3 2 158 127 4 5 314 283 West Georgia 3 3 131 172 6 3 234 216 Austin Peay 3 3 210 180 5 4 306 229 E. Kentucky 2 3 101 132 4 5 172 238 Cent. Arkansas 2 3 112 146 3 6 207 304 North Alabama 1 4 140 205 2 7 252 349 Utah Tech 1 4 91 167 2 7 172 265

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 6 2 299 159 Uconn 6 3 332 215 Umass 0 9 102 331

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 44, Umass 10

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Air Force at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.