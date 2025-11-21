FanDuel Promo Code: Unlock $150 Bonus for NBA Cup, College Football, NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

You can use this offer on tonight’s marquee matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, or any other game on the schedule. Simply pick a team to win straight up, and if they do, you’ll get a massive bonus on your initial wager.

The premise is simple: choose any NBA team to win their game outright. If your $5 moneyline bet cashes, FanDuel will add $150 in bonus bets to your account. This is a fantastic way to add extra excitement to the Nuggets vs. Rockets showdown or any other game on the slate. Simply pick the team you think will win, and if they do, you’ll get a 30-to-1 payout in bonus funds.

Fearless Forecast: Nuggets @ Rockets

The marquee matchup of the evening features two of the Western Conference’s hottest teams as the Denver Nuggets visit the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are humming with an undefeated record in their last five games, boasting a formidable 120.5 offensive rating and a +10.5 net rating for the season. They’ll face their toughest test yet against the Nuggets, who have ripped through four of their last five and possess a staggering 124.6 points per game and a +11.4 net rating.

The player duel will be just as electrifying. Houston is powered by the duo of Alperen Sengun, who is pouring in 24.4 points and 11.4 rebounds over his last five games, and Kevin Durant, who’s been scorching hot with 27.8 PPG during that same stretch. However, they’ll have to contend with Nikola Jokić, who is absolutely locked in.

Over his last 14 games, Jokić is averaging a triple-double (29.1 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 11.1 APG) and has been even more dominant recently, smashing through defenses with 36.2 PPG and an incredible 74.0% True Shooting Percentage in his last five contests. The Rockets are slight 2.5-point favorites at home, but betting against Jokić figures to be a dangerous game.

