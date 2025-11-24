FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus for Panthers vs. 49ers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A holiday week kicks off with a Monday night featuring 10 NBA games and Panthers vs. 49ers Monday Night Football and the FanDuel promo code offer is a top way to get into the mix. New FanDuel customers can capitalize on an exceptional welcome offer ahead of Monday Night Football’s Panthers-49ers clash here .







For instance, a new customer could back the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers (-405 moneyline) against Carolina or roll with the Panthers to pull an upset. It’s a great way to get into the mix during a Thanksgiving week of college hoops, NBA and NFL games.

FanDuel Promo Code for Panthers, NBA Games

New FanDuel customers can leverage a compelling welcome offer for Monday Night Football’s Panthers-49ers matchup. Along with the bet $5, win $150 bonus and a slew of odds boosts, FanDuel offers a complete package to both new and returning users that pumps up the value.

Get on the spread, moneyline, total or put together an SGP using an array of odds boosts.

Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds & Analysis

Want to use the FanDuel promo code offer Monday on the matchup between the Panthers and 49ers? Know the following:

San Francisco enters as substantial home chalk at -405 on the moneyline, reflecting their status as playoff contenders. When favored this season, the 49ers have delivered with a solid 5-1 straight-up record across six games.

Their ATS performance in favorite spots shows 4-6 covers (66.7%), backed by an impressive 8-1 record in their last nine games when laying a touchdown or more. However, sharp bettors should note San Francisco’s recent home struggles as a favorite, posting just 1-3 ATS in their last four such contests.

Carolina thrives in the underdog role, compiling a 6-4 straight-up record and exceptional 7-3 ATS mark (70.0%) across 10 games catching points this season. The Panthers show particular resilience in spots similar to this one, going 3-1 ATS in their last four games when getting a touchdown or more.

How to Activate the FanDuel Promo Code

Information about promo code requirements for specific new user promotions was not found. Follow these steps to activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer: