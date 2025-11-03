FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Cowboys-Cardinals, MNF Games

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL MNF Bonus
|FanDuel Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus
|In-App Promos
|25% NBA SGP Profit Boost, 30% NFL TNF Live Profit Boost, 50% NCAAB Profit Boost, etc.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|November 3, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
All it takes to redeem this offer is to place a winning wager on Monday Night Football tonight, or any other sport and market. As mentioned earlier, there is no minimum odds requirement, so you can scan through the alternate markets and player props for the game tonight to try and find a wager you like.
For example, taking out the game in which he was injured early in the first quarter, CeeDee Lamb is averaging 101.5 receiving yards per game, recording at least 70 yards in every game. His receiving prop over/under is set at 82.5, but you can place a $5 wager on him to record 50+ yards at -550 and receive the $300 bonus if he comes through.
$300 Bonus with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Take these steps to collect bonus bets for baseball, basketball, football and hockey this weekend.
- Use the links on this page to activate this FanDuel promo code offer.
- Enter your date of birth, email address, residential address and other relevant information to verify your identity.
- Use PayPal, a debit card or Venmo to deposit $5 or more.
- Bet $5 on the game of your choice.
A winning $5 bet will release the $300 bonus, which can be split up for different sports and games.
NFL, NCAAB, NBA Promotions Monday
The Monday slate tonight features a ton to get into, with MNF, the NBA and now the beginning of the college basketball season. This is the first night of NCAAB, and FanDuel is offering promotions for college hoops, along with the NFL and NBA promos listed below:
- Live 30% NFL MNF Profit Boost: As you are watching the game and have a feeling on how things are going, FanDuel is offering a 30% profit boost on any wager placed live during MNF tonight.
- 25% NBA SGP Profit Boost: Dive into NBA games tonight such as Pacers/Bucks, Lakers/Blazers or Heat/Clippers, and receive a 25% profit boost on any same-game parlay placed.
- 50% NCAAB Profit Boost: Place any wager on college basketball today, and boost the payout of that wager by 50%.