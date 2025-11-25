FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA, CBB + NFL Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA action is heating up this holiday week, and so is the value for new sports bettors. New customers can explore various betting opportunities with the FanDuel promo code, beginning with Tuesday’s college hoops and NBA slates.

This is the perfect opportunity to get in on tonight’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers. Simply pick a side to win—for example, if you place a winning $5 moneyline bet on the favored Lakers (-255), you would not only collect your standard winnings but also get an extra $150 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for Any Game This Week

Here are the key details for this exciting FanDuel welcome bonus:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Verified By WTOP Staff

This “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion is one of the best ways for new bettors to get started. The concept is straightforward: creating a FanDuel account, placing a cash wager on any NBA moneyline, and if that bet is a winner, you’ll receive your standard winnings.

For tonight’s slate, you could place your qualifying $5 wager on the Los Angeles Lakers moneyline (-255). If LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Austin Reaves lead the team to a victory over their crosstown rivals, you would not only receive your standard cash payout but also get an additional $150 in bonus bets credited to your account. Another option would be to back the Orlando Magic (-162) in their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. A winning $5 bet on either favorite provides a massive boost to your starting bankroll.

Key Details About This FanDuel Offer

The best part about this FanDuel promotion is its simplicity. New customers can register for a FanDuel account through an appropriate link., making an initial deposit to fund their account, and placing a real-money wager.

Information regarding any bonuses, their guarantees, or conditions such as a qualifying bet requirement or bonus amount is not available. This adds a strategic element to your first wager. To increase your chances of securing the bonus, you could place your $5 bet on a heavy favorite like the Los Angeles Lakers (-255). While a winning bet on the Lakers only returns a small cash profit, a victory is all you need to unlock the full $150 bonus, making it an attractive way to kickstart your new account.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Here are the latest NBA odds for tonight’s slate, courtesy of FanDuel:

Game Moneyline Spread Total Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers ORL (-162) / PHI (+136) ORL -3.5 (-110) / PHI +3.5 (-110) Over/Under 229.5 (-110) LA Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers LAC (+210) / LAL (-255) LAC +6.5 (-110) / LAL -6.5 (-110) Over/Under 229.5 (O -106 / U -114)

The marquee matchup tonight is the battle for Los Angeles, as the LA Clippers visit the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are pegged as firm favorites with a -255 moneyline price and a -6.5 point spread. This is likely influenced by the Clippers’ injury report, which sees Bradley Beal (Hip) out for the season and Derrick Jones Jr. (Knee) also sidelined, with Bogdan Bogdanović (Hip) listed as Questionable.

Despite the injuries, the Clippers have gotten an offensive explosion from James Harden, who has averaged an incredible 34.0 points and 4.4 three-pointers over his last five games. However, they’ll need every bit of that production to keep up with the Lakers’ dynamic duo. Luka Dončić has been a force, putting up 30.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists over his last five contests, while Austin Reaves has also been on fire, averaging 23.4 points in that same span.

How You Get the FanDuel Promo Code

Ready to jump in? Activating this FanDuel offer is super easy, and guess what? No promo code needed. 1. Sign Up: Head over to FanDuel’s sign-up page. You’ll just need to plug in your basic info (name, address, birthday, etc.) to get your account verified and ready to roll. No bonus code is needed. 2. First Deposit Time: Account all set? Now, drop some funds in there! FanDuel makes it easy with safe options like online banking, credit/debit cards, or PayPal. 3. Make Your First Wager: Money in your account? Awesome! Pop over to the NBA section and find a game that catches your eye. Then, just place a real-money bet on any NBA moneyline. For instance, a $5 bet on the Los Angeles Lakers moneyline (-255) to win against the LA Clippers would do the trick!