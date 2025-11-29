FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Pre-Register to Claim $500 Bonus for Launch Day

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Pre-register with this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer to lock-in one of the best welcome offers available across all the different books going live in Missouri. Create an account today to get yourself prepared for the December 1st go live date.





New customers who sign up today will receive a $100 bonus, simply for just signing up. Then, you will be able to receive an additional $100 thanks to a 100% deposit match.

Lastly, as soon as everything goes live on December 1st, you will be able to score another $300 bonus with a $5 bet as soon as the app launches. Put all this together, and the full $500 in total bonuses is yours.

The wait is almost over for sports fans in Missouri. It passed a vote back in November of 2024, with the official launch date this upcoming Monday, December 1st. You will be able to place wagers on Monday Night Football that day between the Giants and Patriots, with Jaxson Dart making his return from a concussion.

Sign up now to claim $500 in bonuses with the newest FanDuel Missouri promo code offer.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Offer for NFL Bettors

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer $100 Pre-Registration Bonus, 100% Deposit Match + Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus When the App Launches Sports Available NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More Bonus Last Verified On November 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The $500 in total bonus bets that is available between the pre-reg offer and the launch date bonus is more than any other sportsbook is offering in Missouri. So, make sure to take advantage of this opportunity and pre-register before the end of November.

There are also plenty of in-app promotions and detailed markets to bet on FanDuel, which you will be able to see once everything goes live and odds are available. Here is what you can expect in terms of the sports landscape on the go live date.

NFL, NBA, NHL Games on December 1st

You will not be able to place any wagers until December 1st, but you can still be prepared. Odds are out for a lot of markets for Monday Night Football, which features the Patriots as 7.5 point favorites over the Giants.

Here is a look at some of the best games in action at the start of the month:

Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Patriots

Giants vs. Patriots NBA : Suns vs. Lakers, Mavericks vs. Nuggets, Bulls vs. Magic, Hawks vs. Pistons

: Suns vs. Lakers, Mavericks vs. Nuggets, Bulls vs. Magic, Hawks vs. Pistons NHL: Blue Jackets vs. Devils, Penguins vs. Flyers, Mammoth vs. Sharks

Signing Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New customers in Missouri can take these easy steps to grab $500 in bonus bets for football, basketball, hockey and more sports.

Head to the sportsbook and activate this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer. Pre-register by providing the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full legal name, date of birth, email and residential address. When the app goes live on December 1st, make a deposit and place your first $5 bet.

The $100 bonus is awarded just for creating an account early. And the additional $300 bonus is released after placing your first $5 cash wager. There are multiple banking methods to choose from, such as PayPal, online banking and debit cards.