FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Claim $500 Pre-Registration Bonus During Thanksgiving Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can pre-register with the latest FanDuel Missouri promo code offer. This is an opportunity for players to secure $500 in total bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.







Create a new account during the pre-registration period to receive a $100 bonus. Players will also qualify for a first-deposit match up to $100. Finally, place a $5 bet on launch day to secure a $300 guaranteed bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook will officially launch in Missouri in December. In the meantime, players can pre-register and start locking in bonuses. Make picks on the NBA, NHL, NFL, college football, college basketball or any other sport.

Click here to activate this FanDuel Missouri promo code and qualify for $500 in total bonuses.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Delivers $500 in Bonuses

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Get $100 Pre-Registration Bonus + Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus When the App Launches + $100 First Deposit Match Sports Available NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More Bonus Last Verified On November 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three different ways to win with this FanDuel promo in Missouri. This is one of the best pre-registration offers available. Sign up early to take advantage of each bonus:

$100 pre-registration bonus.

100% first time deposit match up to $100 in bonuses.

Bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses on launch day.

From there, players will have $500 in bonuses to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball or any other sport. This FanDuel promo is the perfect head start for players in Missouri.

Betting on the NFL in December

Missouri is launching sports betting at the perfect time. The NFL season is heating up as we get deeper into the year. New players who sign up with this FanDuel Missouri promo will have $500 in total bonuses.

There are a ton of ways to bet on the NFL. Look to game lines like the spread, moneyline and total points. There are also tons of different player props available on every game. Football fans can even combine multiple different bets into one same game parlay. Don’t miss out on all the options on the NFL this season.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on FanDuel Missouri is a quick and hassle-free process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock these bonuses. Here is a full breakdown of the sign-up process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Players will receive a $100 pre-registration bonus after creating a new user profile.

Make a cash deposit during the pre-registration period to receive a 100% match.

New users can secure up to $100 in bonuses with this first deposit match.

Make a $5 bet on launch day to secure $300 in additional bonus.

Use these $500 in bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.