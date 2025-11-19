FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Claim 3 Offers Totaling $500 Pre-Registration Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer and start locking in pre-registration bonuses. Sports betting is almost live and players who take advantage of this offer can grab $500 in total bonuses. Click here to start the pre-registration process.







New players who sign up early can grab a $100 pre-registration bonus, $100 deposit bonus and $300 in launch day bonuses.

Missouri sports betting will go live on Dec. 1, which means time is running out on this pre-launch promo. Sign up in November and start reaping the rewards on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer and secure $500 in early bonuses.

Win $500 in Bonuses With This FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Get $100 Pre-Registration Bonus + 100% First Deposit Match up to $100 + Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus When the App Launches Sports Available NBA, NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NHL, EPL, More Bonus Last Verified On November 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to note that most sportsbooks provide the best sign-up offers during the pre-registration period. As December fast approaches, now is the perfect time to activate this offer. Remember, new users will receive three types of bonuses on FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri:

Receive a $100 bonus just for signing up early.

Claim up to $100 in bonuses with a 100% first deposit match.

Bet $5 on launch day to win $300 in bonuses.

These $500 in total bonuses are the perfect starting point for players. Use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football or any other sport. December is one of the best times to be a sports bettor.

Other Ways to Bet on the NFL

These pre-registration bonuses are the perfect way to build a bankroll on FanDuel Sportsbook. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL as we inch closer to the playoffs. Players can place bets on the NFL in a variety of ways, including futures bets.

Keep in mind, these odds will change before sports betting launches in Missouri on Dec. 1, but take a look at the current odds to win the Super Bowl:

Philadelphia Eagles (+500)

Los Angeles Rams (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+800)

Indianapolis Colts (+1000)

Kansas City Chiefs (+1000)

Detroit Lions (+1100)

Seattle Seahawks (+1200)

Baltimore Ravens (+1300)

Denver Broncos (+1500)

Green Bay Packers (+1500)

New England Patriots (+1800)

Los Angeles Chargers (+3000)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3000)

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: How to Sign Up

First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code. Simply sign up with FanDuel Missouri by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a pre-registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a pre-registration landing page. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Players will receive a $100 pre-registration bonus after creating a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Players will receive up to $100 in bonuses with this deposit match.

Bet $5 on any game in any sport on launch day to unlock $300 in bonuses.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO.