All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|26
|22
|Maine
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|29
|17
|Reading
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|29
|21
|Norfolk
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|19
|16
|Adirondack
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|15
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|19
|20
|Greensboro
|9
|2
|4
|2
|1
|7
|23
|33
|Worcester
|7
|1
|5
|0
|1
|3
|9
|27
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|26
|14
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|21
|24
|Florida
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|22
|19
|Jacksonville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|23
|22
|Savannah
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|23
|19
|Greenville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|20
|Orlando
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|14
|27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|29
|16
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|26
|18
|Bloomington
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|23
|28
|Indy
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|19
|26
|Iowa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|26
|37
|Toledo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|22
|14
|Kalamazoo
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|20
|26
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|46
|34
|Kansas City
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|31
|23
|Tulsa
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|25
|27
|Allen
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|23
|25
|Idaho
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|32
|42
|Utah
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|28
|28
|Wichita
|10
|3
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|29
|Rapid City
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|26
|30
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Wheeling 4, Greensboro 2
Wichita 6, Utah 4
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 2
Indy 5, Bloomington 0
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 4
Wheeling 3, Greensboro 2
Norfolk 4, Adirondack 1
Maine 4, Worcester 0
Florida 5, Fort Wayne 2
Cincinnati 9, Iowa 2
Kansas City 3, Idaho 2
Tulsa 4, Allen 1
Utah 2, Wichita 0
Tahoe 5, Rapid City 3
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bloomington at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
