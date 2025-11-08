All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 7 6 1 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 22 Maine 8 5 1 1 1 12 29 17 Reading 7 5 1 1 0 11 29 21 Norfolk 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 16 Adirondack 6 3 2 0 1 7 15 15 Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 0 1 7 19 20 Greensboro 9 2 4 2 1 7 23 33 Worcester 7 1 5 0 1 3 9 27

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 8 7 1 0 0 14 26 14 South Carolina 8 5 3 0 0 10 21 24 Florida 9 5 4 0 0 10 22 19 Jacksonville 9 5 4 0 0 10 23 22 Savannah 6 3 1 1 1 8 23 19 Greenville 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 20 Orlando 7 1 6 0 0 2 14 27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 8 6 2 0 0 12 29 16 Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 26 18 Bloomington 7 3 2 1 1 8 23 28 Indy 8 3 4 1 0 7 19 26 Iowa 9 3 5 1 0 7 26 37 Toledo 5 3 2 0 0 6 22 14 Kalamazoo 6 2 4 0 0 4 20 26

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 10 7 3 0 0 14 46 34 Kansas City 9 6 3 0 0 12 31 23 Tulsa 9 5 4 0 0 10 25 27 Allen 8 4 3 1 0 9 23 25 Idaho 10 4 5 1 0 9 32 42 Utah 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 28 Wichita 10 3 4 2 1 9 23 29 Rapid City 9 3 5 1 0 7 26 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Wheeling 4, Greensboro 2

Wichita 6, Utah 4

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 2

Indy 5, Bloomington 0

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 4

Wheeling 3, Greensboro 2

Norfolk 4, Adirondack 1

Maine 4, Worcester 0

Florida 5, Fort Wayne 2

Cincinnati 9, Iowa 2

Kansas City 3, Idaho 2

Tulsa 4, Allen 1

Utah 2, Wichita 0

Tahoe 5, Rapid City 3

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bloomington at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.