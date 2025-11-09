Ducks in action against the Jets after overtime win

Winnipeg Jets (9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-3-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Sunday, 10 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -143, Ducks +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Winnipeg Jets after the Ducks took down the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime.

Anaheim is 4-1-0 at home and 10-3-1 overall. The Ducks have scored 58 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Winnipeg has a 4-2-0 record in road games and a 9-5 record overall. The Jets are ninth in league play with 65 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has five goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has nine goals and 11 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-1-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

