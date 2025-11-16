Ducks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Mammoth

Utah Mammoth (10-7-1, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-6-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (10-7-1, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-6-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Utah Mammoth.

Anaheim has an 11-6-1 record overall and a 5-1-0 record on its home ice. The Ducks have gone 5-1-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Utah has a 10-7-1 record overall and a 5-6-0 record in road games. The Mammoth have a 5-1-1 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has scored 10 goals with three assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has eight goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 11 assists for the Mammoth. Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.