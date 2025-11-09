Dreyer and Pellegrino each score 2 goals, San Diego beats Timbers 4-0, advances to conference semis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino scored two goals each to help San Diego FC beat the…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino scored two goals each to help San Diego FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-0 on Sunday night and win their best-of-3 first-round series in the MLS Cup playoffs.

No. 1 seed San Diego plays fourth-seeded Minnesota in the single-game Western Conference semifinals.

Pablo Sisniega made his second career playoff start at goalkeeper for the injured CJ dos Santos and had two saves for San Diego. Dos Santos suffered a broken cheekbone early in the team’s penalty-kick shootout loss to Portland last week in Game 2 to force a decisive third game.

Dreyer, on the counter-attack, skipped a volley from the center of the area — off an arcing ball-in played by Onni Valakari — into the net to give No. 1 seed San Diego the lead for good in the fifth minute.

Pellegrino slammed home the rebound of his own shot to make it 2-0 in the 17th. Again on the counter-attack, Pellegrino’s first-touch was parried by diving goalkeeper James Pantemis but Pellegrino was there for the putback from point-blank range.

Corey Baird lofted a cross from the right side of the area to the back post where Pellegrino was there for the rising volley into the top-net in the 53rd minute and Dreyer’s second goal capped the scoring in the 79th.

Juan Mosquera was shown a straight red card in the 80th and the Timbers played a man down the rest of the way.

Pantemis finished with five saves for No. 8 seed Portland.

