DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Extended $300 Bonus for Late NFL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the afternoon and late Sunday NFL slate with this DraftKings promo code offer to claim $300 in bonus bets, along with an NBA League Pass offer. The Rams-49ers and Lions-Commanders headlines the afternoon slate, while Steelers-Chargers on Sunday Night Football is a fun primetime matchup.

All new users of DraftKings can sign up and place a $5 bet. If that initial wager wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses (12 $25 bonus bets). This promo also comes with three months of NBA League Pass no matter the outcome of the selected wager.

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for $300 NFL Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass In-App NFL Promos NFL Anytime TD 30% Profit Boost, NFL Live Next TD 25% Profit Boost Pack, NBA SGP Profit Boost, NFL SNF SGP Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Winning your first wager on the DraftKings app is the only hurdle you need to clear to redeem the $300 bonus on DraftKings. The minimum odds are -500, which provides plenty of options on the NFL slate today.

For example, the Lions are heavy favorites, -485 on the moneyline, to beat the Commanders today. This makes sense, as the Commanders are having a tough season and QB Jayden Daniels is out for the game. If chosen correctly, the $300 bonus will be received as 12 $25 bonus bets.

Either way, the 3+ NBA League Pass offer will be redeemed regardless, so you will come away with something even if you are not able to win your first wager on the app.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is the perfect way to hit the ground running. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Use the links on this page automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 to secure a $300 bonus with a winning wager (12 $25 bonus bets).

New customers will also receive three months of NBA League Pass.

NFL Promotions on DraftKings Today

With a big slate of games, which is the case every Sunday, DraftKings ups the ante with a ton of different promotions to opt into for the games today.

Even if you miss the early slate, these promotions are still valid for the afternoon and SNF games as well.

30% NFL Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost: Place a 3+ leg anytime touchdown parlay on the games today, and boost the payout by 30%.

Place a 3+ leg anytime touchdown parlay on the games today, and boost the payout by 30%. Three Live Next TD Profit Boosts: Opting in to this promotion will provide you with three separate profit boosts that can be used on live, next touchdown wagers. Call your shot three times on who you think is going to score the next touchdown of the game.

Opting in to this promotion will provide you with three separate profit boosts that can be used on live, next touchdown wagers. Call your shot three times on who you think is going to score the next touchdown of the game. Steelers-Chargers SNF SGP Profit Boost: Place a same-game parlay for Steelers-Chargers on SNF tonight, and DraftKings will provide an odds boost to that SGP.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.