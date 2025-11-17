DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Pre-Registration Is Live, Get $300 Bonus for Launch

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Voters approved sports betting in Missouri back in November of 2024. All the details have been sorted out, so sportsbook apps will go live on December 1st. You’ll find betting options for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball and much more. The only restriction is betting on in-state college player props.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get Ready for December 1st

DraftKings has been a staple in Missouri through its daily fantasy offerings, along with having a land-based sportsbook in East St. Louis, Illinois.

There will be plenty of options for your bonus, starting with a Monday Night Football matchup on December 1st. End Week 13 by betting on the Giants vs. Patriots. The following Sunday (December 7th) will be your first chance to bet on the Chiefs.

And college football fans will be able to bet on conference championships and the playoff. It’s been a solid season for the Missouri Tigers, but they’ve failed to win several key SEC matchups.

Prepare for sportsbook apps to arrive in the state by signing up today. Take these steps to score a bonus on December 1st.

You’ll be able to make deposits and withdrawals using multiple banking methods, like PayPal and debit cards. The industry is regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission. A 10% tax has been put in place to sue toward problem gambling and education in the state.

Exclusive Features on the Sportsbook App

There will be multiple sportsbook apps launching in Missouri, but DraftKings will easily be one of the top options. It has more features than most other apps, such as DraftKings Social and Dynasty Rewards.

You’ll have the ability to link up with other customers and track who your friends are betting on. And all your wagers go toward earning Crowns, which can be redeemed for a variety of prizes.

