DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Launch Countdown Continues, Get $300 Bonus Now

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









Sign up with this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer today and place your first $5 bet when the app goes live on December 1st. No matter the result, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets.

Sports fans in Missouri have waited a long time for sportsbook apps to arrive in the state. It’s been popular for people to cross state lines (into Kansas, Iowa, etc.) to get in bets before a Sunday full of NFL action. But that won’t be the case once we reach 12/1.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code for NFL Bettors

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on December 1st, Score Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features DraftKings Social, Daily Promotions, Free-to-Play Games, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On November 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You can choose to make your first wager on Monday Night Football. Week 13 of the NFL season ends with the Giants vs. Patriots. Your first chance to bet on the Chiefs will be on Sunday, December 7th.

Nine sportsbook apps are expected to go live in Missouri, but DraftKings will easily be one of the top choices for NFL fans. It has one of the two untethered licenses to operate in the state.

You can’t bet quite yet, but we are unsure what new customers who wait will receive when signing up in December. Create an account today to secure a guaranteed $300 bonus for NBA, NHL, NFL and college sports bets.

Click here to claim the current DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method. These include debit cards, online banking, PayPal and Venmo. Place a $5 bet once the app goes live on 12/1 to receive a $300 bonus.

Special Features, Bonuses on the Mobile App

DraftKings has more features and unique bonuses than most other sportsbook apps. Most importantly, you’ll find new profit boosts, no sweat bets and free contests every day. If you are new to betting, it has a guide that explains the different types of wagers and how the odds work.

We love the DraftKings Social feature that allows you to connect with friends. Follow buddies to see who they are betting on and chat. And all your bets will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards, which you can exchange for a wide variety of prizes.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign-up will receive $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance. Stake removed from payout. Ends when DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in MO. Ends 11/30/25 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DK.