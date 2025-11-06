Dodgers exercise contract options of Muncy and Vesia; former All-Star Gonsolin DFA’d

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers exercised the contract options of third baseman Max Muncy…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers exercised the contract options of third baseman Max Muncy and reliever Alex Vesia on Thursday.

Muncy had a $10 million team option as part of a contract that paid $24 million for 2024-25. The 35-year-old third baseman hit .243 with 19 homers and 67 RBIs in 100 games, spending time on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee and a right oblique strain.

His eighth-inning homer off Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage cut the Dodgers’ deficit to one run in Los Angeles’ 5-4, 11-inning victory in Game 7 of the World Series for its second straight title. It was Muncy’s team-record 16th postseason homer.

If his option had been declined, Muncy would have been a free agent.

Los Angeles could have declined the option of Vesia, who gets a $3.55 million salary rather than a $50,000 buyout, If the Dodgers had declined, he would have eligible for arbitration. The 29-year-old left-hander was 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA and five saves this year, when he had a $2.25 million salary. He missed the World Series because of a personal matter.

Also Thursday, former All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was designated for assignment after his last two years were wracked by injuries.

The 31-year-old right-hander made just seven starts before having elbow surgery that ended his season this year. He previously missed all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Gonsolin had a career year in 2022, when he opened 11-0 with a 2.02 ERA. He was the losing pitcher in the All-Star Game after allowing three runs on four hits, including two home runs. By August, he went on the injured list with a forearm strain and did not return until the penultimate game of the regular season. He finished 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 119 strikeouts.

The Dodgers added outfielder Ryan Ward and left-hander Robinson Ortiz to the 40-man roster.

Ward was the Pacific Coast League MVP this season, hitting .290 with 36 homers and 122 RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ortiz was 5-2 with a 2.73 ERA in 48 games between High-A and Triple-A.

Outfielder Justin Dean and right-hander Michael Grove were outrighted. Dean was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants. Grove missed this season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He had pitched in parts of the previous three seasons for the Dodgers.

